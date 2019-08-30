The court case against a 17-year-old Western High School student who was arrested earlier this month on a charge of rape has been officially dismissed in Howard Superior Court 2.
The alleged victim in the case — a 16-year-old female — had originally told authorities that she was raped back in April in the back seat of the 17-year-old’s vehicle while they were parked at Jackson Morrow Park.
According to court documents, a discovery order in the case was filed on Aug. 2, followed a few days later by the state’s Motion to Dismiss Without Prejudice.
On Aug. 22, Judge Brant Parry signed the order, though online court records did not indicate what exactly led to the case’s dismissal.
The defendant’s attorney, Stephanie Doran, said via email Friday afternoon that her client maintained his innocence throughout the case, and she’s very pleased with the outcome.
“We are grateful that the State chose to dismiss this case as the just and proper conclusion of this matter,” she said. “I believe this is a harsh reminder of why people should be treated as innocent until proven guilty, especially in this day and age of social media where attempts can be made by comments on social media to try and convict a person before any evidence has been presented in a court of law.”
