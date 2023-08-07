A grant to help transform a former all-Black school in Kokomo into a regional culture center has officially been awarded.
The North Central Indiana Regional Planning Council (NCIRPC) announced Friday the Rural Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI) funding for the nonprofit Embracing Hope of Howard County.
The nonprofit received a $100,000 READI grant to restore and reuse the Douglass School, 1104 S. Bell St., as a regional cultural resource center.
“We are grateful to receive this award that will support preserving one of our community’s treasures,” Pastor William Smith, president of the nonprofit, said in a statement. “This project provides an opportunity to celebrate history, knowledge, and success by telling stories of our past as we propel into a future. We want this facility to be a regional attraction connecting the history of African Americans and other minorities with exhibits, educational experiences and events.”
Exhibits will include:
● Museum space for rotating exhibits telling the story of the cultural history of the region.
● A Heritage Classroom that will allow regional students to experience a 1940s learning environment.
● A family and history research room to allow individuals within the region to research their personal history and genealogy.
● An event space and warming kitchen to support gatherings of up to 150 people.
● A small meeting breakout space.
● A cultural store.
Last year, the building was officially put on the National Register of Historic Places. Such a designation is given to buildings, sites or districts “deemed worthy of preservation” for its historical significance. It also opens up grant and marketing opportunities.
Once opened, Smith told the Tribune earlier this year, that he sees Douglass School as complementary to other museums in town, such as the Howard County Historical Society’s exhibit Howard County African American History Revealed and hopes it becomes not only a destination for locals looking to find out more about their community but also a statewide and national destination.
“I’m hoping it becomes a ‘must stop’ for those interested in learning about history,” Smith said.
North Central Indiana received $30 million of READI funds to complete projects throughout the region to grow the population base, improve quality of place and quality of life, increase and diversify the region’s quality of opportunity and spur innovation and entrepreneurship to attract and retain talent.
Launched by Gov. Eric Holcomb and led by the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC), READI encourages regional collaboration and data-driven, long-term planning that will attract and retain talent in Indiana. The $500 million READI fund was passed by legislation during the 2021 session and was divided among 17 regions.
Through READI, 17 regions across the state that represent all 92 counties are moving forward with projects and programs designed to enhance Indiana’s regions for current and future generations of Hoosiers. Collectively, the state’s $500 million investment is expected to yield an additional $9.86 billion public, private and nonprofit dollars invested (19.72:1 investment leverage ratio) in enhancing Indiana’s quality of life, quality of place and quality of opportunity.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.