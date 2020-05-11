For the first time in 47 years, the stage of the Red Barn Summer Theatre will be empty this summer.
The Board of Directors of On-Stage Foundation announced Monday that the Red Barn would cancel the 2020 season, according to a press release.
“Our main concern is to ensure a safe, healthy environment for all,” Stacey Martin, President of the Board, said in the release.
The Red Barn’s announced season of “Deceiving Granny,” “Murder Among Friends” and the musical “Bright Star” will now be presented in the 2021 season. All ticket orders already purchased for this season will be transferred to next year, according to the release.
The theatre hopes to bring entertainment to Clinton County, if possible, and may hold special performances later this summer, according to the release.
Visit www.redbarntheatre.net, call 765-659-1657 or email boxoffice@redbarntheatre.net for more information.
