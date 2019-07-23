PERU – The American Red Cross is asking people to give blood in honor of Hayes Bowman, an 11-year-old Peru native who has a rare immune disorder but can’t get a special antibody infusion due to a national plasma shortage.
The special blood drive will be held in his name from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Parkview United Methodist Church in Peru.
Hayes was born with a chromosome disorder called hypogammaglobulinemia, a condition that causes him to not produce enough antibodies to fight infections. He regularly receives infusions of medicines made from blood plasma to help him fight infection.
But for the first time in eight years, Hayes was unable to get the infusion last month due to a national blood plasma shortage which has left hospitals scrambling to supply patients with the sometimes life-saving medicine like the one Hayes receives.
That’s led Hayes’ mother, Vicki Bowman, to ask for more people to give blood.
“Without the infusions, Hayes would be sick all the time,” she said. “He has been receiving infusions for eight years and, prior to that, he was constantly dealing with an infection of some sort. Our hope is that people donate so that patients can receive the treatments they need.”
The blood drive on Wednesday comes as the Red Cross faces an emergency blood shortage. The agency said blood donors are needed now to help avoid delays in lifesaving medical care for patients this summer.
Toni Fox, donor recruitment account manager for the Red Cross, said right now, blood products are being distributed to hospitals faster than donations are coming in. More donations are immediately needed to help replenish the blood supply.
“There are so many reasons why someone may need blood that we don’t even realize,” she said. “We take for granted that blood and blood products will be there at the hospital when we need it, but it can only come from generous volunteer donors. Giving blood in Hayes’ name is a wonderful way to honor him and potentially help others.”
The Red Cross says it must collect more than 13,000 blood and platelet donations every day for the patients at about 2,500 hospitals nationwide, including 80 hospitals in Indiana.
John Boyle, president and CEO of the Immune Deficiency Foundation, said more people also need to donate plasma in order to produce infusions for people with immune disorders.
“Ultimately, the issue is that the world needs more plasma, and the only good way to make that happen is to collect more plasma,” he said. “The one thing that we can all do right now is to encourage people to become regular plasma donors if there’s a collection center anywhere near them.”
