Redevelopment of the former Kokomo Perspective offices and the second floor of a second downtown building received a funding boost from the city.
The Kokomo Redevelopment Commissioner unanimously approved last month a $300,000 forgivable loan in tax increment financing district funds, to Dominique Williams for development of office space and apartments at 209 N. Main St. and 100 W. Walnut St.
Williams told the RDC he plans on renovating the former Kokomo Perspective space into two commercial spaces, as well as develop the historic building’s entire second floor into six apartments. No renovations or changes for the building’s current tenants are planned.
Williams, who also owns C&C Cleaning Services and Lexi’s Drink Barn, said his plan for the two commercial spaces is to attract “long-term tenants,” such as a law office or other small office space and not a restaurant.
“A lot of businesses are looking for more smaller spaces and not, you know, 4,000 square feet,” Williams said.
According to the application Williams filed for the forgivable loan, the redevelopment project is expected to cost $1.6 million, including the acquisition cost of $435,000 for the building. Williams is contributing $100,000 to the cost of the project and financing the remaining $1.2 million, according to the application.
The project is expected to begin this month and be completed by the end of 2024.
Williams said he plans on the renovation of the former Perspective space to begin as soon as possible. He plans to get the space rented out, make repairs to the second-floor windows and then begin construction on the apartments when, hopefully, building costs have decreased.
The Redevelopment Commission members spoke in favor of the redevelopment project, noting the prominent location and historic nature of the downtown building.
Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore also expressed his excitement for the project.
“The City’s use of Redevelopment Commission grants in the past has proven to be very instrumental in maintaining the vibrancy of downtown, so I’m excited to continue their use to help support further investment in our city,” Moore said in an email. “I appreciate the number of investors and developers — like Demond Investments, Fortune Companies, Cardwell Construction and Baker Contracting who have taken advantage of this program to renovate and preserve our historic downtown buildings.”
