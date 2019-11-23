Editor’s note: Area faith-based institutions should send their event submissions at least two weeks before the event to Kokomo Tribune Religion Calendar, 300 N. Union St., P.O. Box 9014, Kokomo, IN 46901, or email ktnews@kokomotribune.com. The deadline is noon on Wednesday. Be sure to include details of your event and the church’s street address and phone number.
A Gathering of Women
All women in the Kokomo community are invited to an ecumenical “A Gathering of Women: Carols, Candles, and Communion” from 7-8 p.m. Dec. 2 in the sanctuary of First Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 2000 W. Jefferson St.
It offers a worship time for all women in the community to gather in preparation to calm themselves and to welcome the coming of Christ again into their hearts and homes. Please make dessert reservations at www.firstepc.com.
Community Thanksgiving Service
The Howard County Ministerial Association will sponsor a Thanksgiving Community Prayer and Praise Service at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at New Beginnings Christian Fellowship, 1900 S. Berkley Road.
Calvary Baptist Church
Justin Terry will perform for Calvary’s Gospel Hour at 4 p.m. Dec. 1 at 1967 W. Boulevard.
Terry began his professional singing career in 2006, when he joined a touring gospel quartet, Cross4Crowns. He saw success with the quartet, including several nationally charting radio singles, national award nominations, as well as being regarded as one of the top bass singers in gospel music.
In 2012, Justin left Cross4Crowns to embark on a solo career. His first album, “Inspired,” received rave reviews in the gospel music industry. His sophomore album, “Countryfied,” debuted in December 2013.
In 2014, he was part of the Birthday Tour as bass vocalist of the Blackwood Quartet. A year and a half later, in July of 2015, Justin would be asked to join the Stamps Quartet for a two-month tour in Europe.
2016 brought about Justin’s third studio album, “A Christmas Love Song.” The album includes the Justin Terry-penned single, “The Only Thing I’m Missing.”
He is currently working on his fourth album and touring extensively. Terry performs in concert in fairs, festivals, theaters, and churches across the country.
Crossroads Community Church
Crossroads Community Church, 4254 S. 00 East-West, will host a free carnival and show for elementary-age children and their families today. Action PACT (Parents and Children Together) is a ministry of Crossroads. While the show and carnival are intended for elementary-age students, children of any age are welcome to attend.
The carnival will be at 2 and 4 p.m. with the show at 3 and 5 p.m.
It's an island fun time where science kid Gordo and his friends set off to search for the mysterious and legendary Dragonsaurus. They get stranded on the island and accidentally end up in the middle of a survivor-like game show where the audience has to help the team get rescued. The show involves highly interactive games with the overall message that you are never alone.
The carnival will feature free food, games and prizes. Taste the Under the Sea Water Punch and eat some Shark Bait. Win prizes in Limbo, Pineapple Bowling, the Tiki Torch Toss and The Scuba Flipper Relay. Get your face painted and ride the waves by experiencing Tarp Surfing.
“Our hope is to help kids and parents who feel alone and as if they don’t measure up to some invisible standard,” said Randi Weeks, the director of Family Engagement and Creative Arts for Kids at Crossroads.
More information is available at ecrossroads.org.
Fountain of Life Word and Worship Center
The church, 611 E. Jackson St., is planning its annual free Thanksgiving dinner. For more information, call the church at 765-236-0499.
Kokomo Zion United Methodist Church
The 10th annual Christmas at Zion program (featuring choir, orchestra, and handbells) will be 3 p.m. Dec. 15 at 5051 E. 400 North. The program will feature Christmas favorites old and new. Doors open at 2 p.m. A freewill offering will be received.
Morning Star Church
Morning Star Church, 2900 E. Markland Ave., has moved to one service, which begins at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The sermon series is “At the Movies … The Truth Behind the Fiction!”
Free popcorn and soft drinks will be provided. Featured movies will be “Instant Family,” “Avengers Endgame,” “Aladdin,” and “Spiderman Far From Home.”
Oakland Christian Church
Yuletide! with Ann Downing will be presented at 6 p.m. Dec. 1 at the church, 2005 S. 1280 West, Russiaville. A love offering will be received.
Downing has been a regular on the Gaither Homecoming video series. She has been honored with a Dove Award for female vocalist and was inducted into the Southern Gospel Music Association Hall of Fame in 2018. Downing is the author of “Skidmarks on the Road of Life.”
Peace Lutheran Church
The church is hosting its annual Ladies Advent Tea from 2-3:30 p.m. today at 750 E. Markland Ave.
The tea is a special time to gather before the hustle and bustle of the holiday season to reflect on the coming Advent season and the birth of the Savior. There will be a short service with readings and hymns, followed by fellowship and light refreshments.
The theme this year is "Advent Prayer Service: A Celebration of Advent in Lessons and Songs.” RSVPs can be made to the church office at 765-457-8888 or peace.secretary@gmail.com.
New Beginnings Christian Fellowship
"We Are God's Family" will be the title of Pastor Jeff Russell's message at 10 a.m. Sunday at the church at 1900 S. Berkley Road (just north of Kokomo High School). It will highlight the wonderful dimension of belonging to Christ that makes we who trust Him family.
For more information, call Russell at 765-776-0868.
Tipton County
Curtisville Christian Church
Minister James Snapp Jr. will deliver the sermon “My Sheep Hear My Voice” at 10:15 p.m. Sunday at 737 N. 600 East, four miles northwest of Elwood.
For more information or for prayer, call 765-623-4400.
