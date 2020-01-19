First-grader John Edward Hill Jr. stood before the crowd, his head barely reaching the podium on which his papers were placed, and read the words delivered by Martin Luther King Jr. the night before he was assassinated in Memphis, Tennessee.
Without missing a step or a stumbling on a word, the student from F.D. Reese Christian Academy read part of the speech that has gone down as one of the most famous ever made by King, in which he called for unity and hope.
The speech ends with King reflecting on his own death, just hours before he was shot on the balcony of his hotel room.
“I just want to do God’s will,” Hill read, mimicking King’s signature cadence. “And he’s allowed me to go up to the mountain. And I’ve looked over. And I’ve seen the promised land. I may not get there with you. But I want you to know tonight, that we, as a people, will get to the promised land.
“So I’m happy, tonight,” Hill quoted. “I’m not worried about anything. I’m not fearing any man. Mine eyes have seen the glory of the coming of the Lord.”
And with that, the 150 or so people packed into the activity center at Second Missionary Baptist Church erupted into applause.
“Ladies and gentleman, I give you the next president of the United States,” said the emcee for the event, drawing laughter and cheering from the crowd.
The speech was part of an afternoon of performances on Saturday to celebrate the life and legacy of King on the weekend of MLK Day.
The event was sponsored by the local chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, which is the first sorority established by African American college women, and marked the 34th year the group has organized an MLK celebration in Kokomo.
Local Chapter President Gerry Stroman said this year’s event was themed “Enhancing the Dream,” and focused on teaching area kids to dream big, just like King did.
“Our theme is that we have to keep moving, and moving forward, and let our youth know there are positive things out there and keep them going in the right direction,” she said.
The celebration, which was co-sponsored by Indiana University Kokomo, kicked off Saturday morning, when kids divided up into groups to learn about King and his legacy of social justice and civil disobedience.
High school students learned about college options and how to apply for scholarships.
Stroman said the class was an extension of King’s message and advocacy for education. That’s why over the last 34 years, the sorority has given away over 200 scholarships worth tens of thousands of dollars to local kids.
Arden Weaver, a sophomore at Marion High School, said she found the college-prep class useful because she wants to study something in the medical field at an historically all-black college.
But Saturday’s celebration of King also reminded Weaver of all those who came before who worked to give her a better and brighter future.
“I always learn that someone had to do something for me to be where I am,” she said. “I just realize someone had to do it, or we’d be stuck, and I’m grateful for that.”
But the event was more than just remembering King. Stroman said adults who attended held a kind of town hall meeting in the morning to talk about issues and concerns they had about living in Kokomo.
She said that included discussing the recent shootings in the city that has left parents fearing for their children’s safety, as well as difficulty finding jobs and the necessity and importance of voting in local elections.
Theresa Anglin, the chairperson for the local sorority chapter, said the group plans to take the concerns and issues brought up at the meeting to public leaders and elected officials so solutions can hopefully be found.
Saturday’s event wrapped up with performances from local kids, who sang gospel songs, performed interpretive dances, rapped or acted out soliloquies.
Anglin said she hoped the performances gave kids the confidence to embrace their talent and go after their dreams, just like King taught.
“We want to show them that if they have a dream, they shouldn’t be afraid to step out and showcase their talent,” she said. “This gives them a platform to do that.”
But more than that, Stroman said, the performances were a message to the community to pay attention to the youth in Kokomo, because they do more good, and are more concerned about their communities, than people realize.
“There’s just so much negativity focused on youth, and we wanted to make sure people understand so many kids are doing positive things,” she said.
“Dr. King believed in the youth, and knew they would be our tomorrow. We have to focus on that and make sure our kids are prepared to go out and face the challenges that are before them.”
Saturday’s event was just one of four scheduled throughout the week to celebrate King.
At 11 a.m. Monday, an ecumenical service will be held at Second Missionary Baptist Church, 818 N. Apperson Way. From 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, there will be a free showing of “American Son” at Kresge Auditorium in IUK. The final event is performances at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at IUK’s Kelley Student Center Commons from students at F.D. Reese Academy.
