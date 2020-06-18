Replay Physical Therapy and Community Howard Specialty Hospital will be closing Aug. 30.
The decision to close the campus was made "after a thorough evaluation of the needs of this community, the changing landscape of healthcare and how to best align Community Howard Regional Health’s services to sustainably meet those needs both now and in the future," according to a press release from Community Howard Regional Health.
"Current patients at both facilities will continue to receive the same level of high quality, compassionate care. Replay Physical Therapy’s sports medicine program at area schools will not be impacted by the future closure," according to the release.
