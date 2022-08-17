Kokomo has one of the lowest costs of living in the country, according to a new report.
According to Kiplinger, a business publication, Kokomo has the 10th cheapest cost of living in the U.S. for a metro area with more than 50,000 residents at a median home value of $113,900, 16.4% below the U.S. average of 229,800.
The publication used The Council for Community and Economic Research’s Cost of Living Index, which looks at prices for housing, groceries, utilities, transportation, healthcare and miscellaneous goods and services, such as going to a movie or getting your hair done at a salon.
“Area residents spend about a third less on overall housing costs,” the publication writes. “Folks save significant dollars on transportation and grocery items, as well, but healthcare and utilities cost about the same as what the typical American pays.”
Fort Wayne, at No. 25, was the only other Indiana city on the list.
Here’s the full list:
25) Fort Wayne, Indiana
24) Tulsa, Oklahoma
23) Waterloo/Cedar Falls, Iowa
22) Mobile, Alabama
21) Lake Charles, Louisiana
20) Topeka, Kansas
19) Winston-Salem, North Carolina’
18) Memphis, Tennessee
17) Hattiesburg, Mississippi
16) Florence, Alabama
15) Conway, Arkansas
14) Texarkana, Texas/Arkansas
13) Decatur, Illinois
12) Decatur/Hartselle, Alabama
11) Jackson, Tennessee
10) Kokomo, Indiana
9) Augusta-Aiken, Georgia/South Carolina
8) Joplin, Missouri
7) Knoxville, Tennessee
6) Anniston, Alabama
5) Amarillo, Texas
4) Jackson, Mississippi
3) McAllen, Texas
2) Harlingen, Texas
1) Kalamazoo, Michigan
