Kokomo has one of the lowest costs of living in the country, according to a new report.

According to Kiplinger, a business publication, Kokomo has the 10th cheapest cost of living in the U.S. for a metro area with more than 50,000 residents at a median home value of $113,900, 16.4% below the U.S. average of 229,800.

The publication used The Council for Community and Economic Research’s Cost of Living Index, which looks at prices for housing, groceries, utilities, transportation, healthcare and miscellaneous goods and services, such as going to a movie or getting your hair done at a salon.

“Area residents spend about a third less on overall housing costs,” the publication writes. “Folks save significant dollars on transportation and grocery items, as well, but healthcare and utilities cost about the same as what the typical American pays.”

Fort Wayne, at No. 25, was the only other Indiana city on the list.

Here’s the full list:

25) Fort Wayne, Indiana

24) Tulsa, Oklahoma

23) Waterloo/Cedar Falls, Iowa

22) Mobile, Alabama

21) Lake Charles, Louisiana

20) Topeka, Kansas

19) Winston-Salem, North Carolina’

18) Memphis, Tennessee

17) Hattiesburg, Mississippi

16) Florence, Alabama

15) Conway, Arkansas

14) Texarkana, Texas/Arkansas

13) Decatur, Illinois

12) Decatur/Hartselle, Alabama

11) Jackson, Tennessee

10) Kokomo, Indiana

9) Augusta-Aiken, Georgia/South Carolina

8) Joplin, Missouri

7) Knoxville, Tennessee

6) Anniston, Alabama

5) Amarillo, Texas

4) Jackson, Mississippi

3) McAllen, Texas

2) Harlingen, Texas

1) Kalamazoo, Michigan

