Local users of Facebook may tell you otherwise, but Kokomo is one of the easiest cities to navigate in the nation, according to a recent study.
The 2019 Urban Mobility Report, released by the Texas A&M Transportation Institute, examined data from each of the United States’ 494 U.S. urban areas to calculate how Americans experience “the negative effects of congestion levels in their daily lives.”
The report, which utilized 2017 data, found that drivers in Kokomo experience on average just eight hours in traffic delays each year, the 20th lowest number in the nation.
Other Indiana urban areas featured in the study include: Columbus (eight hours); Michigan City-La Porte (10 hours); Muncie (11 hours); Anderson (12 hours); Elkhart (13 hours); South Bend (13 hours); Bloomington (15 hours); Evansville (17 hours); Fort Wayne (18 hours); and Lafayette (18 hours).
The report utilizes the term “commuter” when describing its findings – defined as anyone who travels in the city during the peak traffic periods of 6-10 a.m. and 3-7 p.m.
That means Kokomo’s data includes a mix of residents and many of the roughly 9,000 people that commute to the city for work.
“The City has taken several strategic actions to make our streets safer and more economically vibrant while streamlining traffic flow,” said Kokomo Mayor Greg Goodnight.
“A key example is the removal of multiple stop lights and modifying traffic lanes, especially in concentrated areas. The 2019 Urban Mobility Report illustrates the positive effects of these changes for drivers. In this study, Kokomo has the least amount of congestion of any city in Indiana and one of the lowest in the entire country.”
In comparison, drivers in Indianapolis on average are delayed each year for 48 hours – the 42nd highest number in the nation. That means drivers in the Hoosier capital spend $740 on wasted time and excess fuel caused by congestion on an annual basis.
Traffic delays, meanwhile, cost Kokomo drivers $170 each year in time and gas. The area overall loses $15 million annually, according to the report, which relied on speed and traffic-volume data.
The lack of congestion in Kokomo even earned a shout-out last week on the Today Show, which referenced the city as a possible refuge for big-city dwellers sick of sitting in traffic.
Nationwide, the average urban driver spends 54 hours stuck in high-volume traffic and uses 21 extra gallons of fuel, amounting to an average value of $1,010.
Congestion builds through the week and worsens during evening hours, researchers found, and the average freeway traveler is now expected to plan a 34-minute trip for what would otherwise be a 20-minute drive in light traffic.
“Those minutes don’t sound like much, but they add up quickly over a year,” says David Schrank, a TTI senior research scientist and report author. “Eventually, we’re talking billions of wasted hours, and the cost of delay at that scale is just enormous.”
In an attempt at levity, the report notes that in 2017 traffic congestion caused 8.8 billion hours of extra travel time – or enough time for 124 million couples to binge-watch all eight seasons of Game of Thrones.
Overall, researchers found that congestion has worsened significantly since data collection started in 1982. The number of hours commuters lose to traffic delays has nearly tripled during that time, while the nationwide cost of congestion has increased by more than 10 times.
Kokomo’s delay-per-commuter figure has not changed since 2014, the latest available year for data, according to the report’s online database.
The upside to that national increase, however, is its relationship with the economy: traffic congestion means more people on the road commuting to jobs.
“This has been the case in the past – the economy-congestion linkage is as dependable as gravity,” noted researchers, who believe both the cost and time spent because of congestion will continue to grow in coming years without dedicated funding, projects and strategies.
While needs and solutions vary depending on location, the report cites various potential options to reduce congestion across the U.S. as it grows faster than the existing infrastructure and transportation options meant to handle it.
Those include “the same straightforward solutions they’ve long advocated: more of everything — roads, transit, squeezing as much efficiency out of the existing system as possible, reducing demand through telework, better balancing demand and roadway capacity by adjusting work hours, and smarter land use,” according to a media release about the report.
“No single approach will ever solve this complex problem,” added Tim Lomax, a report author and Regents Fellow at TTI, in the release.
“We know what works. What the country needs is a robust, information-powered conversation at the local, state and national levels about what steps should be taken. We have many strategies; we have to figure out the right solution for each problem and a way to pay for them.”
