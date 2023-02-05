Early Voting 02.jpg

The Howard County Government Center, 120 W. Mulberry St., open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for in-person early voting Oct. 6, 2020. Voting will continue on business days through the general election. 

Races in the upcoming municipal primary election are set.

Noon Friday was the deadline for filing one’s candidacy for the local May 2 primary election. Up for grabs this year is the mayor’s office, city clerk, Kokomo City Council districts 1-6 and three at large seats.

This year, there are three contested primaries, and they’re all on the Republican ticket. Notably, only two Democrats filed to run in the primary — both in the City Council at large race — meaning there will be no Democratic candidates for mayor, city clerk or City Council districts 1-6 in this year’s primary election.

That doesn’t mean the Howard County Democratic Party won’t field candidates for the November general election. The party has until noon July 3 to fill any general election ballot vacancy due to no one filing to run in the primary.

Here’s the final primary election ballot, according to the Howard County Clerk’s Office:

Republican Party

Mayor

  • Tyler Moore

City Clerk

  • Diane Howard

City Council District 1

  • David Capshaw
  • Jason Acord

City Council District 2

  • Joni DeLon

City Council District 3

  • Ray Collins

City Council District 4

  • Jeff Plough

City Council District 5

  • Greg Davis
  • Kara Kitts-McKibben

City Council District 6

  • Crystal Sanburn
  • Kevin Summers

City Council At Large (choose up to 3)

  • Matthew Grecu
  • Tom Miklik
  • Tony Stewart

Democratic Party

City Council At Large (choose up to 3)

  • Essie Foster
  • Adrienne Akers

