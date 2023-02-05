Races in the upcoming municipal primary election are set.
Noon Friday was the deadline for filing one’s candidacy for the local May 2 primary election. Up for grabs this year is the mayor’s office, city clerk, Kokomo City Council districts 1-6 and three at large seats.
This year, there are three contested primaries, and they’re all on the Republican ticket. Notably, only two Democrats filed to run in the primary — both in the City Council at large race — meaning there will be no Democratic candidates for mayor, city clerk or City Council districts 1-6 in this year’s primary election.
That doesn’t mean the Howard County Democratic Party won’t field candidates for the November general election. The party has until noon July 3 to fill any general election ballot vacancy due to no one filing to run in the primary.
Here’s the final primary election ballot, according to the Howard County Clerk’s Office:
Republican Party
Mayor
- Tyler Moore
City Clerk
- Diane Howard
City Council District 1
- David Capshaw
- Jason Acord
City Council District 2
- Joni DeLon
City Council District 3
- Ray Collins
City Council District 4
- Jeff Plough
City Council District 5
- Greg Davis
- Kara Kitts-McKibben
City Council District 6
- Crystal Sanburn
- Kevin Summers
City Council At Large (choose up to 3)
- Matthew Grecu
- Tom Miklik
- Tony Stewart
Democratic Party
City Council At Large (choose up to 3)
- Essie Foster
- Adrienne Akers
