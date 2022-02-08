Two Republicans and one Democrat have filed their candidacy for Howard County Commissioner District 1.
Republicans Jeff Lipinski and Leonard Baxter and Democrat Lisa Washington will be on the ballot this primary election, according to the Howard County Clerk’s Office. Incumbent Paul Wyman announced in January that he would not be seeking reelection after serving 12 years on the board.
Voters will choose on May 3 who will move on to the general election in November. The three-person board drafts and passes ordinances, controls and maintains the county courthouse and jail, accepts and awards bids for projects, creates economic development strategies and projects and more.
LIPINSKI and BAXTER
The Republican primary features two familiar faces.
Lipinksi, currently the director of the Kinsey Youth Center, has worked for the county’s juvenile detention center in some capacity for the past three decades. He’s also served on the Russiaville Town Board for more than two decades.
It’s that familiarity of the county and government that Lipinksi says will serve him well as commissioner if elected. Lipinski said “several influential people” asked him to run, and after approval from his family, he decided to do it.
“I feel I have a lot of insight into what the county employees do, so I think I’m a really strong advocate for the employee,” Lipinski said.
Lipinksi said he believes the county is in good financial condition and that he will work to maintain that. Additionally, he said his focus as commissioner would be attracting new companies to the county and exploring the implementation of a central purchasing system for the county where departments join together in purchasing certain items. Through that, larger purchasing power receives better prices.
Lipinski also stressed the importance of improving the countywide radio system for first responders. The system has faced criticism in recent years for its unreliability, causing, in some cases, messages between first responders and 911 dispatchers to go unheard.
For Lipinski, the issue will be a high priority.
“I don’t know exactly why it’s not working out, but that’s going to be a high priority,” he said. “It’s public safety and it’s police safety. We need dispatchers to be able to reach officers.”
Lipinksi’s primary opponent, Baxter, has run twice — in 2014 and 2018 — for the commissioner District 1 seat, losing both attempts to Wyman.
A farmer and employee at Aptiv, Baxter has been vocal in his criticisms of county government, from its attempt to bring a wind farm development to calling Turning Point – Systems of Care a knock-off of United Way’s 2-1-1 service.
Baxter did not return a message seeking an interview for this article.
LISA WASHINGTON
Washington, a political newcomer, will be running unopposed in the Democratic primary, all but ensuring she will win the party’s nomination and face the winner of the Republican primary in November.
Washington has been a registered nurse for 30 years and since 2016 has served as the executive director of the nonprofit Minority Health Alliance of Howard County, which seeks to provide education and improve health among minorities. She moved to Kokomo from Michigan in 2002. She joined Howard Regional Health System in 2002 and moved up through positions, including case manager, clinical coordinator and nurse manager.
Later, she served as program coordinator for the Healthy Moms Healthy Babies project of the Family Service Association of Howard County, focusing on reducing infant mortality among minorities.
While most of her work has been in health care and nonprofit sectors, she’s always had an interest in politics and has been encouraged by her husband, internal medicine doctor at Community Howard Regional Health Dr. Lance Washington, for 10-15 years to run for office, but family and professional obligations always got in the way.
Now, with her children grown up, Washington has decided to give it a go, and she believes she can use her expertise in working in advocacy and nonprofit work and translate that to local government.
“We have to do a lot better job listening to one another because not everything is partisan,” Washington said, adding that she’d like to see more of the public attend commissioners and other public meetings. “This community is a wealth of resources, but unfortunately not everyone knows about those resources. … We need to listen to each other and see what people need in the community.”
Washington said she would like to continue the county’s economic successes and continue to find ways to address the county’s jail overpopulation, as well as provide more mental health services to inmates.
“The jails certainly are having to deal with people who have different types of mental health and substance abuse issues, and I think that’s an opportunity for outreach, for partnerships,” Washington said.
