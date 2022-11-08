The dynamics of the Center Township government will be different starting next year as Republicans will now have full control of the township board and the township assessor’s office, while a Democrat will hold the trustee’s office.
Republicans Linda Koontz, Debra Rahe and Tom Cleaver Jr. defeated Democrat Ken Ferries and incumbent Democrats Steve Geiselman and Natalie Guest Born, according to unofficial vote totals. Democrat Andrew Durham ran uncontested in the trustee race.
How the Republican takeover of the township board will change things for the township moving forward remains to be seen.
Koontz, who in recent years has been the only Republican on the board and often the only “no” vote, said she hopes the township goes back to the basics — poor relief. Notably, Koontz voted against the township taking over ownership of Somers Park, and she has publicly criticized the township’s past contributions to the city’s infill program, board pay raises and some of the township’s community service contracts.
With that said, Koontz said she expects that she and her fellow Republican colleagues will continue to work with trustee-elect Durham.
“I think what Drew is going to find is if he gives us something statutorily covered and shows us a need, I don’t think he’s going to have a problem getting funding for it,” Koontz said.
In one of the more shocking outcomes, political newcomer Tanner Heady received 58% of the vote, defeating longtime Center Township Assessor and Democrat Sheila Pullen. Pullen has held that office since 1994.
“Today was a nerve wracking day,” Heady said. “I just look forward to serving the taxpayers of Center Township.”
