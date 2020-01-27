The Howard County Republican Party on Monday announced the date for an upcoming caucus that will fill the seat left vacant by former Kokomo Common Councilman Greg Jones.
The caucus was made necessary by Jones’ resignation on Jan. 17 following the release of Facebook posts from 2015 – during his first run for the council’s 4th District seat – in which he called Muslims “Goat-Humpers,” referred to Islam as “a Theocratic Moon Cult” and insulted the LGBTQ community.
A media release from the local Republican Party said Chairwoman Jamie Bolser has “officially” called a caucus of Republican committee members within the 4th District.
The group will choose the person to fill Jones’ former seat, which he held for just two-and-a-half weeks after defeating incumbent Democrat Donnie Haworth in November.
The caucus will be held at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 12 at Howard County Republican Party headquarters, 208 E. Mulberry St.
Candidates are required to file a declaration of candidacy with Bolser at least 72 hours before the caucus. The release noted that two people – local Republicans Michael Ward and Mona Myers – have submitted paperwork.
Jones wrote in a resignation letter that he had “come to the conclusion that the best way for me to continue to serve our community is for me to step down effective immediately as your District 4 Councilman.”
His resignation came after the story about his posts evolved into a statewide controversy distributed by the Associated Press and chronicled in segments on Indianapolis TV stations.
Jones’ comments were also publicly condemned by members of the Islamic Association of Kokomo and the Kokomo Pride Youth Group.
At the time of his posts, Jones was a Republican candidate seeking the Kokomo Common Council’s 4th District seat; he had defeated opponent Darrell Karnes in the Republican primary one month prior. Jones would lose to incumbent Democrat Donnie Haworth in November 2015.
Jones, however, rebounded in 2019, returning to the electoral process and defeating Haworth for the 4th District seat with 54% of the vote in November. He was sworn into office New Year’s Day.
Bolser said in the hours following his resignation that she hopes Jones’ resignation “can bring healing to this unfortunate situation.”
“I believe Kokomo to be an inclusive community with opportunities for all regardless of race, religion, or personal preferences. We are all stronger when we are working together,” she noted.
Following the resignation, Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore said: “Kokomo has made great strides to be an inclusive community with opportunities for all regardless of race, religion, or personal preferences, so my hope is that this incident does not detract from those efforts. My prayers go out to those in the community who have been affected by this — including Mr. Jones and his family.”
