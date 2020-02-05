It’s the Super Bowl of fundraising efforts for the Kokomo Rescue Mission, and it’s coming up again this Saturday morning, Feb. 8.
And because homelessness can affect anyone at any time, organizers of the annual “Walk a Mile in My Shoes” said they hope this year’s walk will be the biggest one yet.
The walk runs from 8-10:30 a.m. Saturday and kicks off with registration inside the KRM chapel. Walkers can come as part of a group or can also just show up, donate, and join the walk individually.
There will also be a few extra surprises for participants along the route as well, KRM Chief Development Officer Pam Givens explained.
“The new top of the line area we want to show off this year is the new shelter,” Givens said, referring to Watered Garden, the 18-bed women’s facility that opened up last fall on the corner of Armstrong and Taylor streets.
Watered Garden will be the first stop on the walk, Givens noted, with people able to tour the facility and listen to several simulated stories of women currently staying there.
From Watered Garden, the walk will continue down the Industrial Heritage Trail to the other women and children’s shelter, Open Arms, where there will be live music and testimonials before participants eventually head over to Grace Methodist Church for breakfast and fellowship.
KRM Executive Director Van Taylor said that roughly 70% of the mission’s income comes from the walk, and the KRM shelters lately have been averaging around 80 men, women and children on a daily basis.
“So there is definitely a need,” Taylor said, “and sometimes people don’t realize how big of a need there actually is.”
According to statistics from the National Alliance to End Homelessness, over half a million people across the country experienced homelessness of some kind in 2018, and Givens said the fastest growing sector of that population is young women age 20-25.
“So I hope events like this [Walk a Mile in My Shoes] builds awareness and understanding,” she said. “… I think something like this also lets people see what we offer. It’s not just shelter and food. We do all of that when people come here, but we also walk alongside people. We work with them, get to know them, pray with them, laugh with them and cry with them.
“At the same time, I also think people in this community really do care too,” Givens continued. “I think we’re very blessed to be a part of a community that really does care about one another. … That’s what holds a community together.”
But a community is only as strong as the people inside of it that need help, Taylor noted, citing how the women at Open Arms have stood at their windows in years past and smiled as they watched the participants walk past the facility.
“It’s truly about helping people,” he said. “So what’s in it for you this Saturday? I think it’s the knowledge that homelessness can happen to anybody, and so maybe through this you can say, ‘Well, it didn’t happen to me, but I’m going to help the people it did happen to. I’m going to support them and let them know they’re not alone.’”
For more information on the KRM or this year’s walk, contact the mission at 765-456-3838 or visit www.kokomorescuemission.org.
