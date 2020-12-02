Residents are pushing the city of Kokomo to limit when fireworks can be fired in the city.
John Roberts, a resident of Indian Heights and also a county councilman, said his neighborhood and others in the city were bothered incessantly by people setting off fireworks this past summer.
Roberts described the situation in the summer as “artillery shells exploding” outside of his house.
“You jump every time,” he said to the council on July 27. “There’s no warning for when they come. It’s as if these fireworks people are the puppeteers, and we’re the puppets. They have control over the neighborhood.”
Roberts wasn’t the only one who complained about the fireworks to the council on July 27.
Diana Bond, of the 500 block of Somerset Drive, said beginning in early June, her neighborhood was “bombarded” with people shooting off fireworks at all times of the day, every day and that because of the fireworks, her two dogs had to be put on medication to keep them calm. She told the council she hoped it would consider passing an ordinance limiting fireworks activity.
“I’m not trying to take people’s fun away,” she said. “I love a good fireworks show just as much as anybody else.”
The uptick in fireworks this past summer was not unique to Kokomo and Howard County.
While most of the U.S. was in various stages of lockdown this past summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic, lighting off fireworks several weeks before and after July 4 became a common occurrence in cities across the country, including Grand Rapids, Michigan; New York City; Boston; Columbus, Ohio, and many more.
Indiana is extremely lax when it comes to when residents can light fireworks, allowing for the activity every day of the year between the hours of 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., with extended hours on the days leading up July 4 and New Year’s Day.
State law, though, allows for municipalities to enact stricter fireworks laws. Other cities, such as Columbus, Evansville, Jeffersonville, Anderson, Clarksville and others have done just that.
While Kokomo does have a noise ordinance, it does not have an ordinance specifically addressing fireworks. Roberts implored the council last week to change that before next summer.
“I think our people here in Kokomo deserve to go home after a day’s work and enjoy the peacefulness of their home without being interrupted by artillery shells,” he said. “I don’t think it’s asking too much.”
County President Lynn Rudolph, R-District 2, said the council would likely look at the issue in the near future.
“We are at the end of the year ... we have one more meeting, so it will probably be something we’re going to have to take up after the first of the year,” he said.
