In what seemed like a mix between a church service and community activism, residents and law enforcement united at Foster Park on Tuesday evening to address issues like systemic racism, police brutality and hope.
The two-hour event — in which Howard County Commissioner Paul Wyman, Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore, Howard County Sheriff Jerry Asher, Kokomo Police Department Chief Doug Stout and Center Township Trustee Rev. Robert Lee all spoke — was organized by the TenPoint Coalition of Kokomo.
It was the fourth such gathering in downtown Kokomo since the death of Minneapolis resident George Floyd, who died on May 25 while in police custody.
Last Saturday, several community members also took to Foster Park to pray and march through the streets of downtown Kokomo, with similar marches on Sunday and Monday evenings.
And while those gatherings were also effective, Tuesday’s event was a time for everyone to come to the table with hearts wide open, organizers said.
“We’ve had conversations in the past,” Bishop Charles E. Glenn, president of the TenPoint Coalition of Kokomo, said. “We’ve had conversations all along. … But you can’t have conversations with nothing coming after those conversations. It’s nothing more than talking into the wind. So we need to have more than conversations. We need to see something concrete done.”
For 22-year-old Jeremiah Young of Kokomo, Tuesday’s gathering was a way to humanize law enforcement officers and community members, in a time when he said it seems people want you to choose sides.
“Having these guys [police] out here is a statement in itself,” Young said. “They’re not here in riot gear. They’re out here standing with us, listening to what we have to say. … This right there is a beautiful thing.
“I shouldn’t have to feel fearful when I see a police officer,” Young continued. “And they shouldn’t have to feel fearful when they see me. We should all be able to stand together in unity and hold each other accountable. That’s how we come together to help fix this community.”
Stout, who read to the crowd an email he sent to his entire department shortly after Floyd’s death, agreed with Young, stressing that Tuesday’s event was just one of many steps on the path to true unity.
“The value in coming together can only benefit the citizens of this community,” Stout said. “All of us need to learn how to break through our barriers that we have in place. It’s only once those barriers are broken down that true learning and communication can occur to make the change that I think is pretty evident. … Words alone are not going to make change. Actions and trust will.”
But those in attendance also acknowledged that that trust and that change are often difficult to maintain when faced with severe acts of police brutality like what happened with Floyd.
Great Faith Church Pastor Romon Ogelesby even took several minutes to express some of those frustrations during his speech, pausing every so often to emphasize the gravity of the situation.
“I am speaking to you under duress,” Ogelesby told the crowd. “I’m speaking to you with great consternation. I am submitting these words with a great deal of nervousness and a great deal of unsettleness. It’s because I watched a man be killed with a knee that was on his neck, and the more he spoke, the more agitated the person who had a knee on his neck became.
“… I know what it means to say things and it seems that every time you open your mouth, it’s only going to be further punishments that are going to be unleashed on you,” he continued. “I know, but it’s important that we speak. It’s important that we yell. It’s important that we scream. … We cannot be silent while we die. This is the voice of the oppressed.”
On Wednesday, the Minnesota Attorney General announced new charges in Floyd’s death, including the arrest of three other officers who were at the scene at the time the incident occurred.
Shortly after the announcement, the Tribune reached out to Ogelesby and Mt. Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church Pastor Lonnie Anderson about the new charges and if this is a step toward justice.
And though both expressed satisfaction that the officers are finally facing justice, the process is a little late, they said.
“What took them so long?” Anderson said. “What took them so long? … We’re not enjoying the same liberties and justice for all. This is why African Americans don’t trust law enforcement and don’t trust the DA [district attorney] and don’t trust the judges.”
Anderson then began to discuss what happened with Georgia resident Ahmaud Arbery, who was shot and killed by two men while he was out for a jog, and how that case compared to what happened with Floyd.
“The men in that case weren’t arrested because they [law enforcement] had seen the tape,” he said. “They were arrested because we saw the tape. They were sitting on it for a month, and nobody was arrested. But then we saw it and raised hell about it. And that’s what systemic racism is. … What that does is breeds mistrust and a sense of hypocrisy.
“And so sometimes people look and say they don’t see the problem,” Anderson added. “I have four earned degrees, and I’m working on a doctorate. And there are still some places I won’t go through at night because I don’t want the confrontation with police. It’s not always like that, but right now, one of the worst feelings in the world is to be pulled over as a black man. Who wants to live like that?”
