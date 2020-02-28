When Gary Rhum looks around inside his music school, he sees more than just the performance stage or practice rooms that house the guitars, pianos and the other instruments students can learn.
He sees the blood, sweat and tears that went into creating Rhum Academy, which he founded in 2008 and has grown into one of the largest private lesson music schools in the area.
And knowing all the work that has gone into the academy makes it hard to say goodbye.
Rhum is retiring today and handing the reigns over to Sami Soutar, a former student who has taught at the academy for years.
“You can’t help but feel like you’re losing a family member,” Rhum said. “I’ll have that separation period to go through. But more than anything, I’m really excited.”
The 68-year-old musician may have only founded his academy 12 years, but in a lot of ways, it’s been a lifetime in the making.
He started playing guitar when he was 4 years old in the 1950s. He learned his first few notes from his uncle when he was living in the Appalachian Mountains of eastern Tennessee.
And from the moment the guitar touched his hands, Rhum knew he had found something special that he wanted to share with others.
“I just fell in love with the instrument,” he said. “It was one of the funnest things in the world to me.”
Rhum never once stopped playing after that first lesson. In fact, he built his career around the instrument.
By the time he was 14 and living in Kokomo, he was already playing professionally. That led to a slew of bands that eventually made enough money to work as a full time musician.
But after years of intense touring with different bands, Rhum decided it was time to dedicate himself to passing on his love of the guitar through Rhum Academy.
He founded his music school in 2008 in the upstairs of the former city building at 110 N. Washington St. with the 70 students he had been teaching from his home.
The academy grew by leaps and bounds, requiring him to bring on more and more teachers to meet the demand for lessons from the students who flocked to the school.
Soon, there wasn’t enough space, so Rhum moved his academy in 2012 to the building at 500 W. Superior St., which was built in the 1960s as government offices before it was later purchased by a church.
Since then, Rhum, with the help of his daughter, Amanda Simpson, has grown the academy into one of the largest music schools in the area, all while still teaching around 70 students of his own. He has gradually cut back on the number students he teaches after deciding to retire.
Today, the academy has around 215 students taking lessons from 14 teachers offering lessons in acoustic and electric guitar, bass, ukulele, mandolin, violin, piano, keyboards, drums and percussion, vocals, violin and more. The academy also sponsors the annual music festival in Foster Park called RhumFest.
Rhum said his academy has been successful, and that’s why he feels comfortable stepping aside and letting Soutar run the business. Not only is she a former student and teacher, but the two also played in a band together.
Soutar has spent years learning the ins and outs of the academy, and she also has degrees in business administration and marketing from Ball State University.
Rhum said add it all up, and he knows his academy is in good hands as he steps away and retires.
“I feel so great about it, because I see already how much she has done in the last couple of years,” he said. “I’m giving her the reigns and letting her go, because she’s done just such an incredible job.”
Rhum said he will still own the academy, and Soutar will work as its CEO. But at some point, when the time is right, Soutar will take over ownership as well.
“I’m incredibly honored to be able to do this and help this place grow,” she said. “I’m hoping to keep Gary proud.”
Soutar said she’s seen firsthand how Rhum’s unique approach to teaching music has made his school one of a kind, and she plans to continue that legacy.
“At the end of the day, there isn’t a set curriculum,” she said. “Gary has instilled in all of us that every student gets a unique experience towards doing the kind of music they want to do.”
And Soutar is already putting her own stamp on the business. She said she had the idea to bring in an art instructor, and they have started offering art classes on top of music lessons.
Rhum said his goal from the beginning was to found a school that didn’t just train musicians, but created a community of artists who could support, encourage and inspire each other. That’s why the academy has always held performance nights in which students can show off what they’ve learned.
“What I noticed really quickly was if you gave the students an opportunity to play, they really worked hard,” he said. “That was probably the best thing I’ve ever done, as far as teaching goes – giving them a platform and making them feel safe performing.”
Now, Rhum is stepping away from that platform, but he isn’t stepping away from the community of musicians he’s helped create.
He said his plan in retirement is to get back to playing and performing music, especially with his wife and sons. Rhum said he also plans to start recording some songs in his in-home studio.
But even as he leaves, he said, it’s hard to believe that he’s created a unique academy in Kokomo that’s been of vessel to share his love of the music to thousands of people in the area.
“I would have never dreamed the success of this place,” Rhum said. “I could have never dreamed that I could retire and have a comfortable life. Am I rich in money? No. But in my spirit, you can’t find anyone wealthier.”
Friends and family are holding a retirement part for Rhum from 1 to 4 p.m. on March 8 at the academy for anyone who wants to come.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.