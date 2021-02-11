Revenue from the Kokomo Parks and Recreation Department’s various facilities experienced a considerable decrease in attendance and revenue in 2020 compared to 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, though the drop was not as bad as some park board members expected.
The department brought in $257,918.99 from its various facilities and events, including Kokomo Beach, building rentals and sport tournaments, according to its 2020 annual report.
That’s $144,359 less than what those same facilities and events brought in 2019 ($402,278.25), a decrease attributed to the pandemic.
“We did pretty good all things considered,” Shirley Dubois, park board member, said.
Because of the pandemic, Kokomo Beach opened three weeks later than usual and had capacity limits when it did finally open.
The water park generated $188,884.24 in 2020 from general admission, concession sales and private rentals. In 2019, total revenue for the water park was $284,612.88. Admission numbers fell by just more than 22,000 from 2019 (63,930) to 2020 (41,532).
Torrey Roe, parks superintendent, said he was “surprised” at how well Kokomo Beach did in 2020.
“We did really well. I was pleased,” he said.
While the Parks and Recreation Department receives revenue from its facilities and sports tournaments, its primary source of revenue is general tax money the city collects and budgets each year.
ADULT SOFTBALL
Also of note, the city’s adult summer softball league continued to see a decline in participation. In 2019, the city had 1,020 people register. In 2020, that fell slightly to 980, a trend park officials say has been happening for more than a decade now.
While still one of the largest recreational softball leagues in the state, the number of teams has significantly declined from more than 90 teams in 2007 to fewer than 50 now.
To hopefully combat the decline in participation, this year the parks department is experimenting with allowing teams to sign-up for whatever day they want to play, regardless of divisions and skill level.
Previously, what days teams played was decided by their division and skill level, but park officials said they are seeing teams drop off as players’ work schedules change and they are then no longer able to play on their assigned day.
“Doing nothing, we are guaranteed we are going to lose more teams,” Roe said.
