The Kokomo Revolving Loan Board gave its stamp of approval on a nearly $7,000 loan to jumpstart a woodworking business, but not without some discussion due to the applicant’s past bankruptcies.
The board unanimously voted Thursday to approve a five-year $6,800 loan to Kokomo resident Richard Benefiel. The loan carries an interest rate of 75% of the current prime rate of 3.5%, or about 2.6%. While the board approved Benefiel’s application, the city Board of Public Works and Safety will have final approval on the loan agreement.
The money will go toward purchasing lumber and equipment to jumpstart a small woodworking business. Benefiel told the board he wants to turn what has been a hobby done in his garage for the last two years into a small business.
Benefiel said he wants to focus on small, affordable wood products, such as benches, cornhole boards, bird houses, wooden bee traps and more, and will be selling them at the Kokomo Farmers Market, area summer festivals and at Old Thyme Mercantile.
“In Kokomo, I know there’s some woodworkers here, but there’s not that many of them, and the guys that are here build high-end stuff, which I can’t afford,” he said.
The board’s approval didn’t come without much discussion and debate due to concerns over Benefiel’s odds of repaying the loan given his lack of experience running a business.
According to bankruptcy court filings, Benefiel has filed twice for bankruptcy while in Indiana, most recently in May 2021 where he and his wife cited assets of $25,728 and liabilities of $72,539.
Past bankruptcies and credit problems have put Benefiel’s credit score in the mid-500s, according to the board.
But after about 20 minutes of discussion, the board decided to give Benefiel’s request its approval, albeit with one caveat: half of the loan, or $3,400, will be disbursed this year, with the other half disbursed a year from now if Benefiel makes on-time payments.
Risk of losing CARES funds
The city stands to lose hundreds of thousands of dollars in federal revolving loan funds if it doesn’t loan it out by this summer.
According to Julie Robbins, the city will lose its remaining $280,000 or so of CARES Act Recovery Assistance Revolving Loan funds if it doesn’t loan out all the money by July.
The city has already lost 25%, or $165,000, of the $660,000 granted through the pandemic relief program because it did not loan out at least 75% of its allocated funds to businesses in manufacturing, industrial, service and high-tech sectors affected by the COVID-19 pandemic by April of this year.
To date, the city has approved just one CARES Act Recovery Assistance loan — a seven-year loan of $280,000 to AndyMark in December 2020.
Robbins said the city has reached out to local businesses through flyers and word of mouth, but haven’t received an application from any business except for AndyMark.
“I’ve done all kinds of mailings, and I’ve met with the banks,” Robbins said. “I don’t know if everyone was just scared of taking out a loan at this point.”
Robbins added that some business owners have reached out to the city with interest in the loan program, but their businesses did not fit into the program’s criteria for eligible businesses.
