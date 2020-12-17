A Russiaville-based company that sells travel trailers received its final governmental approval to relocate to Kokomo, despite objections from some neighbors.
Doug Stellhorn, owner of Stellhorn Tri-County Travel Trailers, will now be able to relocate his business to 3316 W. Boulevard St. after the Kokomo City Council Monday approved his rezoning request to change the property’s classification from park and recreation to C1, small to medium general commercial. Councilman Jason Acord, R-District 1, was not present at the meeting.
Stellhorn also received approval for a special exemption from the Kokomo Board of Zoning Appeals to operate a “RV sales and service dealership” earlier this month.
The approvals now allow Stellhorn to go through with the purchase of the property – the old home of Kingsway Sports Academy – and relocation of his business.
The move from Russiaville to Kokomo will include more than $178,000 in renovation costs to the property, which has attracted overgrown grass, weeds and the occasional vandalism after being closed and abandoned for several years.
The renovation plan includes remodeling the two existing buildings, with one into the businesses’ showroom and offices, and the other as the service center, removal of the putt-putt golf, repairing the parking lot and installing LED lights and removing the baseball fencing, bleachers and old concession stands.
Once renovation is complete, 35-40 travel trailers will be housed near the front of the property. In all, Stellhorn said he currently has development plans for just 2 acres of the 22-acre property.
A handful of neighbors, though, have spoken out against the relocation at the various meetings over the last few weeks, arguing that the business does not mix well with the largely residential neighborhood.
Just one neighbor, though, – Kevin Weaver – attended and spoke at the final rezoning vote Monday, arguing that the business would increase traffic and noise and bother nearby residents.
Weaver also told the council that his research into how many city C1 properties are adjacent to a R3 residential zone yielded just nine examples, and that similar dealerships in other cities in the state are typically located near highways.
“All these adjacent properties have some level of buffer zone,” he said. “Most of these C1 businesses also are things like Subway sandwiches, Village Pantry and Waterford Place, which are much different than an RV dealership, I think we have to agree.”
Stellhorn disagreed that his business would be a nuisance to adjacent residents, pointing out that the company averages just 4.6 customers a day, doesn’t operate late at night and that its service center’s air compressor would be housed in a separate, insulated room to reduce the noise it makes.
“If I were building a multi-million dollar dealership, I would want to be out on the highway,” he said. “Mine is a simple, family-owned small travel trailer dealership. I sell one line of travel trailers ... Our idea is to take a dilapidated section of town that has sat vacant and make it a very family-oriented business that would really enhance all the neighborhoods around there.”
