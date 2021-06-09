Kids who come to Narrow Gate Horse Ranch haven't had it easy. Many of them live in poverty, suffer a difficult home life and struggle with school or structure.
When they first enter the ranch, they might act disinterested in the horses. But by the end of a lesson, these same kids are willing to talk about their feelings and their futures. And that's just the beginning.
Narrow Gate Horse Ranch is a faith-based equine therapy organization that works with impoverished and at-risk youth in Howard County. The organization runs off donations and is staffed entirely by volunteers.
The organization is in its fifth year of operation, and recently moved into its own location. Previously, the ranch was in a donated space until the owner retired and put the property up for sale. Horses Deb, Molly, Reno, Sabbath, Soldier and friends are being held at ... until they get the facility ready, director and founder Susan Zody said.
As of right now, the new location doesn't have much for horses. A grant from the Community Foundation of Howard County provided fences for horses, Zody said.
While there's much work to be done on the new site — including renovating a caretaker's quarters, building sheds, driveways, planting pasture grass, and more, the real work is with the children.
Zody said the need is real. According to the Indiana Youth Institute, 23% of children under 18 live in poverty, as of 2019.
"We work with at-risk kids in the community," she said. "More than 90% of the kids we work with are in poverty."
The kids can't pay for lessons, so Narrow Gate doesn't charge. Zody said the organization relies on donations. Everyone on staff, including Zody, is a volunteer.
"Everyone here really has a heart for these children, and that's what makes it really remarkable," she said.
Zody started volunteering with at-risk youth about 15 years ago just to help out, but didn't know what she was getting into.
"These kids have so much potential," she said. "They're smart and yet they make all F's. Many of them never finish school because nobody cares ... and that's true. Many parents are addicted."
As the kids Zody worked with grew up, they would eat a meal with her but wouldn't stay after for lessons at the faith-based organization at which she volunteered. She said she decided to take them to a horse ranch as a bribe.
"These kids need more than a meal," she said. "I knew they had so much more to learn."
Taking the kids to the horse ranch allowed them to learn how to trust because Zody said that many kids don't trust anyone. Simple things, like brushing a horse, can be a lesson.
"When you brush a horse, dirt comes to the surface," she said. "So then we ask, 'You see that dirt coming to the surface. What is the dirt in your life?' You just have to feel that out with each kid. 'What gets rid of the dirt in your life?'"
Heather Lawson, a licensed therapist, is the program director, facilitator and equine specialist at the ranch. She started doing Equine Assisted learning in 2003, and had her own private practice when she became certified to conduct Equine Assisted Psychotherapy.
"I was blown away by how much more progress I could make with a kid in the barn with a horse in one session than probably ten or 20 sessions in my office," she said. "At that point in time, I left private practice to pursue the equine therapy world because I saw that it worked, and it worked much more quickly for a lot of kids."
At first she acted as a consultant for Narrow Gate but she eventually came on as the facilitator.
"The horses really bring out the issues that the kids are dealing with and then we have the opportunity to intervene and address those," she said. "We have a lot of kids that are just struggling in life. They struggle with low self-esteem, self-worth, maybe they're bullied, maybe they're the bullies."
Lawson said that horses have an inherent instinct to sniff out dishonesty. If a kid is dishonest with their feelings or intentions, the horse will know.
"If you're going to be a trustworthy partner and leader to this horse, you have to learn how to speak horse," she said. "I tell the kids horses don't lie and people can't fool them. They're incapable of lying, and we can't lie to them. They don't care if the kid is nervous or sad or happy or joyful, the horse just wants us to be honest with them."
Zody said that a lot of organizations will give kids Christmas presents and things that they may not have access to in their lives. But she thinks that's not what kids need. Every lesson, kids have chores around Narrow Gate, and it's just another lesson.
"No, give them a fishing pole, not a fish," she said. "By giving them stuff, we're not teaching them anything. 'You know why you have to muck the stall? Because the lady that lives here doesn't charge us a dime for us to be here.'"
When the kids hear that volunteers don't make a dime, when no one benefits from them being at the ranch except for helping the kids, they readily help, Zody said.
"When they hear that, they pick up the rake and start shoveling," she said. "And you know what? We start shoveling right alongside them. They see their parents not helping them, but expecting more from them. They see that we're here with them, we want them to succeed."
