TIPTON – People on Friday had a chance to get an up-close look at the latest and greatest Ram trucks just down the road from the Fiat Chrysler Automobile plant in Kokomo where the transmissions are made during a special, first-of-its kind event.
Ram officials brought 14 trucks from its 2020 lineup and installed a test track in the parking lot of the FCA Tipton Transmission Plant to allow workers and residents a chance to experience some of the vehicles’ most-cutting-edge features.
Over 200 people showed up to steer through the interactive course hauling large pieces of farm equipment and try out the newest trailer guidance technology and automated parallel parking features that are exclusive to the Ram Truck brand.
Attendees also had a rare chance to take a tour of the 781,500-square-feet transmission plant, where workers build the 9-speed transmissions for all-wheel, four-wheel, two-wheel and hybrid drive configurations for the Jeep Cherokee and Renegade, and Chrysler Pacifica and Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid.
Brad Clark, vice president head of engine and transmission manufacturing for FCA North America, who oversees the Tipton and Kokomo plants, said the event was also a celebration of the area’s farmers, who are wrapping up a late harvest this year.
“I just thought with the plant’s location in Tipton and what agriculture means here, it would be fun to have something focused on farming,” he said. “The idea was to try to tie the community into the plant, along with the farmers.”
Clark said the hands-on experience was the first event of its kind at the Tipton plant. He said the idea was to let customers see how the transmissions made in Kokomo and Tipton end up in the trucks people drive all over the world.
“We don’t have an assembly plant here, so it’s hard sometimes for people to see the connection,” he said. “Now, they can see that this transmission is going into these trucks.”
During a tour of the plant, FCA worker Bryce Silvey showed attendees the ins and outs of how those transmissions are made. On one side of the facility, line workers finished up the parts that are first machined in Kokomo to make the 9-speed transmission. The plant usually cranks out over 2,100 of those a day.
On the other side of the plant, another line makes the hybrid transmissions. The plant only puts out on average 52 of those every day, since the process is more complicated.
Scott Duschinsky, a Ram regional manager, said the event and tours were a fun way to educate people about what happens inside the plants and how the transmissions end up in everyday products that people use.
“The people in that building put the blood, sweat and tears into the products that are ultimately sold to the consumer, so I think it’s important we work close with the employees who are making them,” he said.
But the highlight of the day for most attendees was the chance to drive the newest Ram trucks on the market that offer the most high-tech driving features.
Duschinsky said the event was a way to bring the trucks to the people instead of the people driving to the dealership for a chance to try out the latest and greatest technology.
“We try to bring out trucks to the consumer in events like this, instead of forcing them to always come to us,” he said. “It’s pretty unique.”
