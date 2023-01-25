Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Cloudy with snow. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Occasional snow showers. Low near 30F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.