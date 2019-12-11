A roughly half-mile stretch of new road connecting Morgan Street to Judson Road officially opened last week, marking the end of a project that has been on the books for more than 30 years.
Work on the long-anticipated road extension project started this summer and wrapped up last month.
The new two-lane road extends Morgan Street nearly straight west past Northwest Park to connect with Judson Road, eliminating two 90-degree turns on what is a heavily trafficked roadway.
Howard County Highway Department Superintendent Ted Cain said the road extension was first discussed in the 1980s after Morgan Street was newly constructed, but the project was consistently pushed back as other major road projects took priority.
He said the main purpose of the road extension is eliminating the sharp turns that drivers previously had to navigate on Judson Road, which is largely residential on the south side.
The road is a popular route for semi drivers dropping off corn and soybeans at Kokomo Grain or hauling loads to other factories on Morgan Street.
“I’m sure there are folks, especially farmers driving semis to Kokomo Grain, who are elated that this project is finished,” Cain said. “It was a project that was a long time coming. It’s good to have this marked off the books and say we finally got it done.”
E&B paving won the bid to build the road earlier this year at a cost of $1.4 million. The total cost of the project, including engineering, right-of-way acquisition and permitting, added up to around $2.2 million. Eighty percent of the project’s cost was covered by federal funds, with the remaining 20% paid by county funds.
The new stretch of road has a 40 mph speed limit. Cain said the road will be maintained by the county highway department.
The road is called Morgan Street until it hits the 90-degree turn where Judson Road Christian Church is located. The roadway is then called Judson Road as it heads west toward Dixon Road. Cain said the county kept that stretch of road named Judson Road since that is the address people currently have who live on it.
A study of the project in 2015 found extending Morgan Street came with economic development potential, including new residential and commercial developments on the north side of the extension, which is now farmland.
The study also estimated the new road would save the public in total $440 a day in gas and vehicle maintenance by reducing the distance from Morgan Street to Dixon Road.
The project required the county and city to acquire approximately 4 acres of farmland, as well as a house at the intersection of Morgan and Philips streets, according to the study.
The road curves slightly to miss Northwest Park and retain the park’s current tree line in order to avoid any issues related to land conservation requirements.
Tammy Corn, director of the Kokomo Howard County Governmental Coordinating Council, said in a previous interview the park was purchased with land and water conservation funds in the mid-1960s.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.