PERU – More construction is coming to U.S. 31 in Miami County.
The Indiana Department of Transportation said a pipe liner installation is scheduled to begin Thursday on U.S. 31, weather permitting. Work is expected to be completed by late September.
Starting Wednesday, drivers may see lane restrictions and work occurring on the shoulders over an unnamed tributary of Mills Ditch, about a half-mile north of 1000 North in Miami County.
The contract was awarded to E&B Paving for $698,000. The contract also includes the concrete restoration of the loops and ramps at the U.S. 24/U.S. 31 interchange.
The project comes in the middle of other major projects on U.S. 31 that have led to lane closures and major shifts in traffic patterns.
The most noticeable lanes closures are just south of Ind. 18, where crews are working to compete a bridge project. The northbound lanes of U.S. 31 are currently closed from Ind. 931 to Ind. 18.
The Indiana Department of Transportation has been diverting traffic to the southbound lanes of U.S. 31 using recently constructed crossover lanes.
During the lane closures, crews are repaving, patching and constructing a new bridge over Deer Creek.
The northbound lanes will remain closed until the middle of August. Once the northbound work is completed, the southbound lanes will be closed and traffic will be diverted to northbound lanes through the end of October.
Another bridge maintenance project on U.S. 31 has led to alternating lane closures between 125 North and 400 North, about 2 miles north of Peru. The project has also limited vehicle widths to 13 feet. Work is expected to last through Nov. 15.
INDOT officials ask drivers to be cautious of crews working in any active construction zone.
