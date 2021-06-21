A road reconstruction project set to begin late summer will bring a newly repaved road and new sidewalks to Park Avenue near downtown.
The nearly $1.5 million project will include a total tear-up and reconstruction of Park Avenue and the installation of new sidewalks on both sides from South McCann to South Washington streets. Park Avenue from South Mcann to South Phillips will also be resurfaced, said Jon Pyke, city engineer department head.
On-road parking spaces will also be added to the southside of Park Avenue near Kokomo Beach and on the northside of Park Avenue across from South Webster and Armstrong streets. The on-road parking spaces were added, Pyke said, due to complaints from residents about cars parked on sidewalks along Park Avenue. Cars are often parked there because residents of the homes in the area don’t have alleyways, and some don’t have driveways.
“It’s a reallocation of the existing space,” Pyke said. “I’m not narrowing anything up. There’s still going to be two lanes, but I’m putting designated parking out there.”
The project is expected to begin after Kokomo Beach closes for the 2021 season in mid-August, and the hope is for it to be completed by November. Pyke said crews will work on one half at a time to ensure half of the road is open at any give time during construction.
The city awarded E&B Paving the $1,480,519.80 million project last week. E&B Paving was the only company that submitted a bid for the project, which which will be funded through a combination of $350,000 from Community Development Block Grant money, money from the state-awarded Community Crossings Matching Grant Program and an estimated $250,000 of local money.
According to former City Engineer Carey Stranahan, the road hasn’t been resurfaced since 2007.
“It’s been in bad shape for a long time,” he told the Tribune in April 2020.
Cracks on the road often become new potholes when water seeps, freezes and then expands. The sidewalks are in similar condition.
As previously reported by the Tribune, the project was originally expected to be completed last year, but funding issues pushed the project back. In April, the city learned it was awarded the Community Crossings grant for the project.
