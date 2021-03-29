GREENTOWN — A multi-year road resurfacing and bridge work will affect Greentown for the next couple of years.
The Indiana Department of Transportation will close Indiana 22 (also known as U.S. 35) from the Wildcat Creek Bridge to Indiana 213 starting Thursday for a resurfacing and bridge deck overlay project. Crews will be doing a new bridge overlay on the Wildcat Creek Bridge and will resurface the road in both directions, according to an INDOT press release.
The project will be completed in four phases, with the first phase beginning Thursday and continuing until the beginning of October, with construction to resume in spring 2022. In all, the project is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2023 and will be an investment of more than $8 million, according to INDOT’s construction map.
According to a Facebook post by vice president of the town council Mark Lantz, the construction on the road will be extensive, with INDOT “taking the road all the way down to the bottom base (dirt)” and essentially redoing the whole road so it can “support many, many years of endurance.” Also, the road will be slightly narrowed and new sidewalks will be added from Kelly’s Ice Cream to Casey’s General Store. Local traffic, he added, will “always be allowed to continue to travel within the affected section as well as the rest of the unaffected road.”
Other, non-local traffic will be encouraged to take the official detours.
For eastbound traffic, the detour will be Indiana 19 to Indiana 26 to Indiana 13 and then back to Indiana 22. For westbound traffic, the detour will be Indiana 13 to Indiana 26 to Indiana 19 and then back to Indiana 22.
Lantz, in his Facebook post, urged town and county residents to continue to support local businesses during the construction.
“Please understand, that it needs to be emphasized over and over and over and over that local traffic (you) may still visit all the citizens and merchants along US 35 / IN 22 in Greentown during this project even though INDOT may try and make you feel obligated to detour,” he writes. “As we all know this road construction inconvenience will prevail for quite a while, yet each and every one of our Greentown merchants absolutely appreciate all of us who go out of our way to support our town and endure the inconvenience by patronizing them.
“This INDOT project will be a major strain on our merchant’s operations, so it is incumbent upon all of us to get the word out and come up with ideas so as to support them in order to keep Greentown as whole as possible. We cannot afford to lose any one of our businesses because you may not miss them until they’re gone. ‘Keep the Green in Greentown’ is crucial for the next 24 months. Please go out of your way to support our local merchants.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.