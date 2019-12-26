Kokomo’s popular Main Street Café has been sold to an existing restaurant owner in the city who plans to leave the downtown eatery largely untouched.
Teri Rose, who owns Nonni’s Pizza on South Home Avenue, will take over the cafe Jan. 1, while current ownership is slated help with the transition through the end of January.
The business, which is owned by husband-and-wife team Morgan and Sandra Young, the latter of which handles the day-to-day operations of the café and its catering arm, opened in November 2012.
“It’s Main Street Café in downtown Kokomo – everybody knows where it’s at,” said Rose. “[Sandra Young’s] menu items are high-level, and she’s just done a fantastic job of building out a business that just has some really great food products.”
Rose said the cafe “is going to remain exactly the same” and noted she will not “remove anything.” Once she learns the business, however, Rose expects to supplement the Main Street menu with items from Nonni’s, including a gluten-free pizza and vegan options.
“But as far as Main Street Café goes, the name is going to stay the same, the food she’s established is going to absolutely stay the same, the beverages being offered … it’s all going to stay the same,” noted Rose, pointing to the growth of downtown Kokomo as a motivating force in the purchase.
“Everything that I do is going to be toward supplementing that and growing it. … I don’t want anything to even feel like it’s changed, for the customers or the employees.”
When asked if she will introduce wine or beer at Main Street Café, Rose responded: “Absolutely.”
“I do know that would be a very easy option to add, and it is definitely something I’m going to take a look at,” she said.
Rose, meanwhile, added that “Nonni’s will always have pizza in Kokomo, Indiana.” It is currently located at 1443 S. Home Ave., moving into the site two years ago after renovating the former pizza shop there.
In October, Kokomo Coffee opened a new morning drive-thru location inside the building, partnering with Lucky Lemon Bakery, which makes vegan, all-natural items, and Dreams to Reality Cakes, which recently opened a location in Markland Mall, to also sell their baked goods, sandwiches, wraps, salads and other items.
Sandra Young said in an interview that Rose, as both an existing restaurant owner and someone committed to keeping the downtown establishment in place, was the perfect fit to take over Main Street Café.
“Teri Rose has a background in working with [Family Service Association], working with the military veterans, she’s incredibly missional. She’s also highly hospitality-gifted, and she already owns a restaurant,” said Sandra Young.
“She understands what it takes to run a restaurant, and she wanted to be an owner-operator. It’s really the perfect fit for Main Street. She wanted to keep it as Main Street and that was important to us. So, I’m not sure there was a better fit out there, actually.”
She added: “[Rose’s] personality is really geared toward working with the great staff we have and developing great relationships with customers and bringing new customers in that are fans of Teri’s.”
Sandra Young said the café was built “to be part of the community, especially the downtown community,” a fact that makes its continued presence on the southwest corner of North Main Street and West Mulberry Street – including existing staff and recipes – a relief for the soon-to-be former owners.
“That was really important to us because so many people counted on it,” she noted.
News broke in July that the café had been put on the market, listed at $149,900. An online listing described the “chance to purchase a [well-established], turn key business/building in the heart of downtown Kokomo.”
The menu at Main Street Cafe, open from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., includes a broad variety of coffee, tea, espresso and smoothie drinks. Also offered is an array of breakfast- and lunch-style food items.
Sandra Young, who has yet to feel the bitter part of the bittersweet transaction often cited by outgoing business or restaurant owners, is now looking forward to doing what so many have done over the last seven years: walking in, buying some food and coffee, and sitting down at a table – relaxed.
“I’m not sure that bitter part has washed over me yet. I’m just really excited. … We built a café that Morgan and I would want to hang out in, and I’m really looking forward to hanging out in it, with no responsibilities,” she said, with a laugh.
“When you own it, you can’t just sit in your own café and enjoy it. It’s like sitting in your house if you have all these chores to do; it’s hard to enjoy it if all these chores are staring you in the face. Same in the café if you know there’s 10 different things you should be doing. So I’m just looking forward to enjoying it as a customer.”
