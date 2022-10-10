RUSSIAVILLE — The town of Russiaville’s old interurban depot is now officially a historic building and one step closer to being fully renovated and reopened to the public.
The depot, located at 483 E. Main St. and originally built in 1912 by the Kokomo, Marion and Western Traction Company, is now on the National Register of Historic Places for its significance to the town and its architectural qualities. It’s the only building in town on the list.
The designation, made official this past May, comes the same year as the town being awarded a $50,000 grant from the Indiana Historical Society’s Heritage Support Grant program to renovate the depot’s interior. The town provided a $7,500 match.
Dave Kieser, engineer and owner of Kieser Consulting Group LLC who has been working on the project, said the money will be used to renovate as much of the depot’s interior.
The town’s plan is to turn the former depot into a museum documenting the history of the interurban line and the town with maybe a commercial aspect added to the building, such as a coffee shop or something similar.
In 2017, it was estimated by county historian John Russell that $50,000 was needed to renovate the interior, but more money will now be needed to finish the interior as inflation has increased construction costs considerably in the last five years.
Kieser said he anticipates that the town will be going after an additional grant in the future.
“We’re going to do as much as we can with the money we have,” he said. “Prices are up everywhere.”
Bids for the interior work are expected to be awarded later this year. The exact design of the interior is currently in the works.
The grant is the second that has been used to restore the train depot.
In 2014, the Russiaville Historical Society was awarded a nearly $300,000 grant from the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs to pay for an exterior overhaul of the building. Work on the exterior finished in 2015.
Restoration of the train depot has been more than a decade in the making. The town acquired the building in 2009 and has looked to redevelop it since.
Electric railroads, or interurbans, were popular in the U.S. between 1900 and 1930 before the rise of the automobile killed the industry. In fact, the only still operational interurban line in Indiana is the South Shore Line that connects South Bend to Chicago.
While operational, the Russiaville station was one stop among many. The line began at Marion and ran west to Greentown, Kokomo, West Middleton, Russiaville and ended at Frankfort. The fare for a one-way trip between Kokomo and Russiaville was 20 cents and took 25 mins.
In 1932, the Kokomo, Marion and Western Traction Company went out of business. The building would later be used as a library and company offices for a truck freight company. Later, the depot was turned into apartments, which lasted into the 1990s.
