Two nonprofits, Russiaville Community Outreach and Russiaville Lions Club, are hosting a crafts fair in October to benefit a food pantry and buddy bags for Western schools.
The organizations are seeking vendors for the event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 9. Handmade craft vendors will be stationed at the Jeff Stout Community Center, 650 N. West St., Russiaville, and direct sales vendors will be at the Russiaville Lions Club, 555 N. Liberty St.
Booth space is approximately 10 feet by 10 feet and costs $25 to rent. Booth rent will be split between the two nonprofits. Interested vendors may call First Baptist Church, Russiaville, at 765-883-5079.
