A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Indiana 26 and 400 West on Monday night seriously injured an 18-year-old Russiaville woman.
According to a Howard County Sheriff’s Office media release, Taylor L. Godfrey was traveling southbound on 400 West in a 1998 Eagle Talon, when she reportedly disregarded the stop sign and drove directly into the path of Adam C. St. Peter, 44, Homer Glen, Illinois, who was traveling eastbound on Indiana 26 in a 2017 Peterbilt semitrailer.
Upon arrival, first responders had to extricate Godfrey — who was unconscious and unresponsive — from her vehicle, the release noted.
She was transported to Community Howard Regional Health before being airlifted to another area hospital in unknown condition.
St. Peter was not injured during the incident, the release stated, though he was taken to a local hospital for a standard blood draw in accordance with Indiana law.
The crash is currently under investigation, and anyone with further information is asked to contact Cpl. Josh Myers at 765-614-3482.
