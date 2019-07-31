A collection of current and former officials gathered Wednesday to honor one-time Kokomo mayor and Howard County sheriff Bob Sargent at the site of a future homeless housing facility that will bear his name.
Sargent, joined by family and two former mayors, Steve Daily and Jim Trobaugh, expressed pride and gratitude about his permanent place as part of Sargent Place, a $7.5 million, 35-unit housing development planned as a three-story complex offered to homeless families in need of affordable housing and substance abuse and mental health treatment.
“I’m so proud of this and the effort that’s being made here with this building and some of the people that are managing the building,” said Sargent, who has recently battled health concerns.
“I know it’s going to be a success, and I’m certainly proud to have my name attached to it, along with my family. With that I just hope that our community will back this effort. It takes all of us to make something work and to know about and to learn about so that we can all help one another.”
Sargent is best known as a two-term mayor of Kokomo, serving from 1988 to 1995. Sargent also served two terms as Howard County sheriff after a 22-year career with the Kokomo Police Department. While with the KPD, Sargent rose to the rank of captain.
A veteran of the U.S. Navy, he served at the end of World War II and was part of group of local veterans who joined the KPD after the war.
“This supportive housing is focused on helping people in need and providing them with a hand up,” said Kokomo city controller Randy Morris during a speech Wednesday about the facility to be located in the 700 block of North Purdum Street.
“Those who offer their lives to our community in public services understand the need for this kind of housing in Kokomo. So it is appropriate that we are also here to honor someone who dedicated himself to public service and is graciously lending his name to this project.”
During his time as sheriff and mayor Sargent started a Howard County drug task force, the mayor’s drug abuse council and a program dedicated to at-risk students who have improved their grades and lives.
“We had long talks about how we could make things better and curtail the drug problems,” said Sargent, referring to Daily and Trobaugh.
“So it just kind of came down the ladder. And I’m so proud of where we are today. … You compare where we are today and where we commenced, there’s just no comparison.”
Added Morris: “[Sargent’s] work as mayor of Kokomo helped change the face of the city forever – and for the better.”
The project, which has received rezoning approval but still requires development plan approval from the Kokomo City Plan Commission, has also been approved for $2.02 million in state tax credits and federal funding.
Developing the project is Advantix Development Company.
Advantix Chief Operating Officer Tim Martin said last week the project is “in the preparation of plans and specifications” and in need of final local and state approvals.
It is expected to be ready for construction this fall.
It is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2020; units will then be leased in 2021, noted Martin, who confirmed Wednesday the schedule has not changed.
Both Four County Counseling Center, which offers mental health and addiction services, and Kokomo Housing Authority are considered partners in the project; case management and wraparound and support services will be available to people living in the development.
“We are especially excited to be able to have our project named after such an important individual in the community, somebody that’s spent their life serving the community that they’ve lived in,” said Martin.
