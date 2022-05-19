American folk music and jazz will fill Havens Auditorium on Saturday.
Titled “An American Adventure,” the Kokomo Symphony will perform a concert this weekend that celebrates the nation’s culture and composers.
Artistic Director and conductor José Valencia said he’s excited for the show and emphasized a need for community events that allow people to share “beautiful” experiences together.
“I think it’s important for the life of the community so that we can get together and share something positive together,” Valencia said. “I sometimes think we tend to be drifting apart and separating in a lot of different ways and ideologies.”
The show will open with a suite of American folk standards arranged by Calvin Custer. The composition, titled “The American Frontier” includes folk tunes like “Oh! Susanna” and “Shenandoah.”
After, the symphony will play “Rhapsody in Blue,” composed by George Gershwin. Valencia said the composition is a personal favorite among his family and suspects “Rhapsody in Blue” will be the crowd favorite.
The composition was originally commissioned in 1924 for a concert that intended to celebrate a new era of American music. Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue” incorporated Jazz with orchestral form, Valencia explained.
He added audience members might recognize the piece from Disney’s “Fantasia 2000.” United Airlines also uses Gershwin’s composition in advertisements and during boarding. “Rhapsody in Blue” also plays in the Chicago O’Hare International Airport.
Greg Kostraba, who plays with the Sylvan Trio and is the former content director of WBAA Public Radio, will play with the symphony during “Rhapsody in Blue” as the featured piano soloist.
“He’s gonna be quite good, like, amazing,” Valencia said. “And I’m really looking forward to seeing him, reconnecting with him and having him play this piece, which he also loves as well.”
The third composition will be a medley of themes arranged by Jeff Tyzik from four westerns — “The Magnificent Seven,” “How the West Was Won,” “Silverado” and “Dances with Wolves.”
The Saturday show will conclude with four movements from Aaron Copland’s “Rodeo.” The movements include “Buckaroo Holiday,” “Corral Nocturne,” “Saturday Night Waltz” and “Hoe-Down.”
Valencia noted that, although Copland doesn’t necessarily quote other American compositions, the rhythm in “Rodeo” has a distinct American feel.
“There’s some rhythm to the American life out in the west,” Valencia said. “The four pieces that are traditionally done for this suite, they evoke different parts of American life out in the west.”
The artistic director described Buckaroo as boisterous, the nocturne as contemplative and the waltz as cool and calm. He added that the hoe-down, which will end the concert, sounds like the way he would like to party.
Similarly, the medley of Western films exhibit a range of rhythms and moods.
“There’s a wide variety of things that I love about this program,” Valencia said.
“The spirit of America gets evoked really well and treated differently with all of these tunes,” Valencia said, adding, “If I were coming from Europe, and I listened to this, I think I would have a good sense of how America might feel once I arrived.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.