The Gilead House has a fighting chance of staying open after the Community Foundation of Howard County agreed to grant the women’s shelter $130,000 to put in a new sprinkler system if it can raise $50,000 in additional revenue.
Community Foundation President Greg Aaron said the foundation board voted to give the Gilead House the money after learning the state had given the shelter until Feb. 1 to put in a new sprinkler system, as required by state code.
He said board members toured the facility and saw firsthand how much good the shelter was doing for the community before deciding to offer the grant money.
“Once you see the work they’re doing, it’s really, really amazing,” Aaron said.
Reba Harris, executive director of the Gilead House, said the outreach moved into the former YWCA building located at 406 E. Sycamore St. about six years ago. The ministry began housing women released from prison or jail in 2017 to offer wrap-around support.
She said once the building became a women’s shelter, state code required it to have a sprinkler system. However, the facility applied for and received a variance from the Indiana Fire Prevention and Building Safety Commission to operate without a sprinkler system.
Now, that variance is set to expire on Feb. 1, Harris said. That means the outreach must have a sprinkler system installed by then or face violating state code, which could lead to the state shutting down the women’s shelter or potentially closing the entire building.
But, Harris said, with the grant on the table from the Community Foundation, the women’s shelter should be able stay open.
She said a team from Industrial Fire Services was at the facility on Wednesday morning to take a look at installing the sprinkler system, and she’s hopeful preliminary work will begin this week.
Laura O’Donnell, an attorney who is volunteering to help the nonprofit, said the state has approved the architectural design of the sprinkler system.
Harris said the state’s approval, combined with the shelter actively working to install the sprinklers, should be enough for the state to allow the organization to stay open even once the variance expires in less than two weeks.
“We’re hoping that in the next few days, Industrial Fire Services can do whatever they need and we can pay them some money so they can get started,” she said. “We’re pretty confident that since we’re in the process of doing this that the state will work with us.”
O’Donnell said city inspectors are the ones who enforce code violations, and city officials have said they will work with the Gilead House to bring the shelter up to code.
In the meantime, the organization is pushing forward with raising an additional $50,000 to help pay for operational expenses to keep the shelter in the black.
Harris said since July the shelter has been paying out-of-pocket for addiction-recovery-related expenses for the women living there after the nonprofit was required to switch from a state-based program to Medicaid.
The Gilead House had previously been enrolled in Recovery Now, a state grant program that funds a voucher-based program to providers offering specialized services to those struggling with mental illness, substance abuse and addiction.
Harris said they have now switched to Medicaid, which should start reimbursing the Gilead House for those services in the next 60 to 90 days. But the shelter needs to recoup the losses it acquired since July by paying out-of-pocket for services.
Community Foundation President Aaron said a couple of donors have come forward and expressed interest in donating the $50,000 to the Gilead House to help make ends meet.
“We’ve been working with some donors, and we think that’s very doable,” he said. “We really want to make this happen, so we’ll continue to work with the Gilead House to help them with additional fundraising.”
Harris said she’s confident the grant money and potential donations will be enough to keep the Gilead House open so it can continue serving the women living there.
“I know that God will work on the hearts of people in this community so we can continue helping these women,” she said. “When God gives a vision, he gives a provision.”
The facility currently houses around 27 women, and offers residents a place to get sober. Women are allowed to stay usually between six and nine months, and programs at the shelter allow them to re-enter normal life after release from incarceration.
Harris said the outreach has been instrumental in helping all the people who have stayed there to find jobs, housing and beat addiction after their release from prison.
