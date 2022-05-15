TIPTON — Kegan Schmicker is running for mayor of Tipton.
Schmicker announced his candidacy last week via a Facebook post and YouTube video. He told the Tribune he plans on running in the Republican primary next year.
For the last six years, Schmicker has been involved in numerous economic development and downtown revitalization projects, including The Alley, the city splash pad, the creation of a downtown riverfront district and led a team that drafted the city’s downtown revitalization plan that was adopted in late 2020.
It’s the latter that he believes has been forgotten about.
“It’s largely been put on the shelf,” Schmicker said. “I think the mayor’s office should really be the local champion for that plan to make sure we’re reinvesting and creating some support mechanisms for downtown to ensure it keeps growing.”
Schmicker serves as the executive director of the Tipton County Chamber of Commerce.
Before that, he served as a board member and board president for Tipton Main Street Association, was a Tipton Community School board member from 2019-20, a Tipton Redevelopment Commission board member and an economic and community development consultant for the city from 2017-2020. He also owns and operates Black Frog Designs.
His mayoral campaign will be the second time Schmicker has run for public office in Tipton County. He ran for Tipton County Commissioner District 1 in 2018, losing in the Republican primary to current Commissioner Dennis Henderson.
On his campaign website, Schmicker says he will continue to focus on downtown revitalization, quality of life projects, will partner with local nonprofits and the Main Street Association, improve city infrastructure, work to make sure the city parks are safe, updated and inclusive and more.
“There’s definitely infrastructure challenges within the city of Tipton,” Schmicker said. “Some of our infrastructure, whether it be water, wastewater or stormwater, needs reinvestment. Our alleyways — I know that’s not a sexy topic to talk about — there are some areas where the grading of the alleyway are causing flooding issues for some residents. That’s been a topic for several years now that people don’t seem to want to address.”
Schmicker said Tipton and Tipton County have some really great volunteers that have ideas and dreams to move the city forward. Now, they just need help from city and county leadership.
“I get frustrated because you see a lot of the projects and amenities that do get attention are from volunteers,” he said. “We’re not seeing local, especially elected, leadership leading these efforts. I think it’s a major opportunity because if these volunteers can be supported by a local elected official, their job gets so much easier. That’s what I would really like to do if elected mayor is to provide that support to them.”
