A new technology studio, business analytics lab and space for Indiana University Kokomo's KEY Center for Innovation should be complete by the end of the year or early 2024 at the latest.
Coined Innovation Hall, it will be the newest addition to the IUK campus, housed in the west wing of the Kelly Student Center. It will be in the space that was once Purdue Polytech.
The $3 million project is the result of a $1.5 million READI grant and matching funds from IU.
The tech studio will be a collaborative working space, similar to the ones students will experience if they work for a company such as Google. The studio will also have technology such as 3D printers.
The business lab will have software for data analytics.
The KEY Center for Innovation is part of IUK's experiential learning.
The program links businesses, nonprofits and organizations with teams of students. Students work together on projects needed by the client, such as a social media marketing campaign.
Work is expected to start by the end of April.
School board meetings this week
Kokomo School Board meets for a working session at 1 p.m. Monday at the Administrative Service Center, 1500 S. Washington St., Kokomo.
Tipton School Board meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the administrative office, 1051 S. Main St., Tipton.
Taylor School Board meets at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, in the Taylor Boardroom, 3750 E 300 S, Kokomo.
Kokomo School Board meets for its regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the auditorium at Kokomo High School, 2501 S. Berkley Road, Kokomo.
This change in location is to accommodate a number of student groups that will be recognized and their families.
Northwestern School Board meets at 7 p.m. Thursday in the high school library, 3431 N 400 W, Kokomo.
