Bargaining is gearing up on a new contract for teachers in the Kokomo School Corp.
Kokomo educators expressed their ideas and concerns on wages and benefits Thursday evening during a public hearing, held before school administrators and union officials meet at the bargaining table later this month.
The meeting marked the first public hearing of its kind at Kokomo schools, after state lawmakers passed new legislation earlier this year requiring every school district to hold public hearings before negotiations begin, and before a proposed contract is approved.
That hearing in Kokomo drew a small crowd of teachers to Central Middle International School to pitch suggestions and hear from Superintendent Jeff Hauswald about plans on increasing wages and potentially altering benefits.
Hauswald said the district is doing everything in its power to give teachers raises and increase benefits, but said the real problem comes down to a lack of funding. He said administrators are always looking to find savings and outside funding to free up cash that can go towards pay increases.
“It’s always a give and take, but I’ll tell you that we constantly work to try and be efficient … so that we can continue to give raises,” he told the teachers. “I think that sometimes there’s an assumption that we don’t want to give compensation increases, and that’s not true at all. We’re constantly strategizing on how to find that money.”
Tom Perry, a physical education teacher at Central Middle School, told the crowd it seemed to make sense to give larger pay increases to first-year teachers as way to attract and retain talent.
“It seems like teachers that come to Kokomo – not always, but often times – come here to get some experience and then move on in two or three years,” he said.
But Kokomo Teacher Association President Nicole Mundy, who ran the meeting together with Hauswald, said losing newer teachers is a problem in every school district and not unique to Kokomo.
Hauswald agreed, and said many first-year teachers leave for personal reasons, or decide to just quit teaching.
Perry also compared wages to Western School Corp., noting a teacher there makes $48,000 after 13 years compared to $40,000 at Kokomo, and asked if the district was competitive with area schools.
Mundy said Kokomo has much better insurance at a much lower cost compared to Western, which has to be taken into account when considering wages.
Hauswald pointed to the district’s pay scale in which teachers with more education get higher wages. He said a teacher with a master’s degree or higher would make about the same salary as a teacher at Western after 13 years.
Math teacher Jon Serra spoke to the crowd and said he believed the district should increase its match to teachers’ voluntary retirement fund.
“It’s almost insulting to me what we’re matching for our teachers,” he said. “It should be higher.”
Hauswald said in the end, there are no easy choices when it comes to deciding which benefits to change or which salaries to increase.
“I know it’s situational,” he said. “I know in any salary model or business plan, there are winners and losers. But the idea is to be as fair and balanced as possible.”
Mundy said that’s why the teachers association makes sure to bring a variety of educators to the bargaining table from all walks of life to ensure they all have a chance to express how changes to the contract will affect them.
Mundy and Hauswald both agreed that each side comes to the bargaining table in good faith with the best interest of the schools in mind.
“I think this teachers association, as fairly as possible, has tried to look out for the greater good,” Hauswald told the teachers. “We value what you do and we’re going to bring as much to the table as we can bring.”
Mundy said Hauswald has always tried to get wage increases for teachers, but blamed state lawmakers on making it difficult to make that happen.
“Dr. Hauswald has tried to give us a raise to the best of his ability, but when your hands are tied by those who make the laws, it’s hard to do much for anybody,” she said in an interview before the meeting. “It’s the people sitting in Indianapolis who are really to blame.”
Hauswald agreed.
“In what universe do we live in that we have made giving a pay raise this complicated?” he said.
Contract bargaining starts on Sept. 15 and runs for a month, per state law. New legislation allows the teacher’s union to only negotiate wages, salaries and benefits. Issues barred from discussion include class sizes, evaluations, discipline, hours of work, safety and teaching methods.
The new contract will replace the former two-year agreement, and be retroactive to the beginning of the school year, Mundy said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.