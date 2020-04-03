In a television address today, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and Indiana Superintendent of Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick announced that all K-12 schools in Indiana will provide instruction via remote learning for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year.
McCormick also said school buildings will remain closed unless it was stated in earlier executive orders for purposes that are defined.
Schools will be required to submit a continuous learning plan by April 17.
"Our goal, given this very difficult situation, is to ensure that students have some type of continuous learning," McCormick said. "It may not all be e-learning but we are hopeful that we can offer some sort of continuous learning to all of our kids."
McCormick also spoke about senior graduate requirements for this school year.
"For class of 2020 seniors you will be required to have earned your credits and for any course that you are enrolled in will count toward that," she said. "So if you have earned your credits, up to semester seven or in middle school and are enrolled in courses that will get you across that stage, you will be recognized as a graduate at the conclusion of your instructional year.
"...Our goal is to get you across that stage."
