The Kokomo Early Risers Rotary Club invites all area science teachers to hear from Greg McCauley about the James Webb Space Telescope at 7 a.m. Thursday.
McCauley is the president and CEO of Westfield-based Grand Universe, which focuses on STEM and space opportunities for students.
The James Webb telescope conducts infrared astronomy and is the largest of its kind in space. Launched in 2021, the first images were released this summer.
McCauley will speak starting at 7:20 a.m. inside the Kelley Student Center at Indiana University Kokomo. The presentation will conclude by 8 a.m.
Upcoming school board meetings
There are two area school board meetings this week.
The Kokomo School Board will meet at 1 p.m. Wednesday for a work session. The board will discuss upcoming agenda items. Meeting location is 1500 S. Washington St.
The Northwestern School Board will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday inside the high school library. Address is 3431 N. 400 W, Kokomo.
Tipton students to perform holiday concerts
Tipton band and choir students are offering up three Christmas-related shows this coming week.
Middle and high school choir students will perform Monday; a band concert is scheduled for Wednesday; and fourth and fifth grade choir students, accompanied by first grade classes, will perform their annual Christmas program Thursday.
All three shows begin at 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium.
Tipton FFA, ag department hosting farmer appreciation lunch
Tipton's Future Farmers of American and Agricultural Education Department will host a drive-thru lunch for area farmers 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Dec. 10.
Lunch can be picked up by Door E. The entrance is off Park Road by the football field.
