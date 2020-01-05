Jessica (Rudy) Secrease, a Republican who currently works as first deputy in the auditor’s finance office, announced Friday that she will run for Howard County auditor in this year’s election.
Secrease has worked in the auditor’s office, in both the deduction and finance areas, for more than nine years and is the first person to emerge in the auditor race.
The county’s current auditor, Republican Martha Lake, is in the final year of her second consecutive term; she is limited by Indiana law to serve only two terms in a row.
Secrease said in a media release that her experience “will continue to keep Howard County moving forward as a trend setter across Indiana” if she becomes its chief financial officer.
Secrease credited what she believes are notable technological advances, pointing to the implementation of automatic time keeping for Howard County employees, which she said “makes every employee accountable for hours worked” and is “just one more way to insure accurate, efficient accounting to protect Howard County taxpayers’ money.”
She also highlighted the addition of online filing for homestead and mortgage deductions.
“We have achieved perfect SBOA audits, updated software, implemented ACH payments, provided timely, perfect settlements to our units which helps provide a strong economy for Howard County residents, and much, much more. Just recently we have implemented online filing for homestead and mortgage deductions,” said Secrease.
“If elected to this position, I will personally commit to keep integrity and dignity, as well as honesty, accountability and stability in this office. I will always have an open-door policy for all. We will continue to abide by all state statutes and treat all taxpayers fairly.”
Secrease is the second county employee to announce a run for office in this year’s election.
Christie Branch, a supervising deputy in the Howard County treasurer’s office, announced in December her intention to run for treasurer. The announcement came the same day her boss, Wes Reed, was revealed as Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore’s pick for city controller.
Branch, a Republican, is also expected to throw her hat in the ring in an upcoming caucus that will select the person to serve the remainder of Reed’s term, which runs through 2020.
