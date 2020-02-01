Kokomo resident Sarah Patton, 31, said she knew she was special from an early age.
“My dad would tell me I was special because I was chosen,” she said smiling.
Growing up as an only child, Patton said her parents John and Karen Scott told her around age four that she was adopted.
But because her adoption records were still closed at that time — and were until July 2018 — Patton had very little information about the biological family that she often wondered about.
All that Patton — known as Jessica Hill for the three months she was in foster care before the Scotts legally adopted her — knew was that she was born at St. Joseph Hospital to a young couple on April 15, 1988 and that she had reason to believe her biological father’s information wasn’t even accurate.
“I had a very happy childhood, a very happy life,” Patton said. “… But one thing I remember about growing up was I was just curious about what they [biological family] were like, who they are, who I looked like, that sort of thing. Who did I look like? Kids that I’d go to school with, I’d think, ‘Oh wow, this kid sort of looks like me.’”
And with the support of her parents, Patton started her search when she was 21 but quickly discovered that the task would be too cumbersome financially.
So she waited.
In 2015, she posted on Facebook that she was looking for her biological family.
“Less than two hours later, I had a message on Facebook of what would turn out to be my aunt by marriage,” Patton said. “Her son then saw the post, and it kind of snowballed from there.”
DNA results began to match Patton with family members from both sides of her biological family. Those she couldn’t personally locate herself, websites like Ancestry.com did the rest.
With assistance from a friend, Patton was able to eventually locate her biological parents, siblings, aunts, uncles, cousins and more.
“After putting my DNA results into the [Ancestry.com] system, I started out with a couple hundred matches,” Patton said. “But now I have over 1,000.”
She also learned that many of her biological family members lived or grew up around the same vicinity as her, even attending some of the same schools.
But at the same time, Patton was quick to point out that finding your biological family isn’t as happy-go-lucky as some of the television programs lead you to believe.
For example, she never had an opportunity to meet the biological father she has been told would have adored her, as he passed away prior to her search. There are also biological relatives who she said have preferred to not have a relationship with her at all, to which Patton said she understands.
“I always said when I started out that I wasn’t looking for a parent or anyone else,” she said. “I just wanted to know where I came from. I would have even been content with a picture. But now I have really good relationships with a lot of relatives on both my maternal and paternal side, which is nice.”
Patton said it also feels good to have a lot of her questions answered, and she likened it all to having a new “bonus” family.
But there is one question that Patton said she still wrestles with from time to time.
“You do wonder why someone would give up a baby that’s done nothing wrong,” she said. “... But I’m glad I didn’t get kept because I don’t think that was a good situation at the time. … Still, I’m sure there will always be a part of me that wonders why.”
Patton’s father, John Scott, looks at it a bit differently.
“God had his hand on her or she wouldn’t have made it this far,” he said said. “He knew exactly what he was doing.”
