Howard County Coroner Steve Seele announced this week that he is joining a growing list of Republicans seeking either reelection or new positions within county government.
Seele, seeking his second term as coroner, has been involved with the office since 1992 and now heads the department responsible for determining cause, manner and mechanism of deaths in the county, along with identification of the deceased.
A media release distributed by Seele claimed he “spent his first term updating the technology along with developing procedures and protocols to bring efficiency to the office with staff education in death investigation being a priority,” along with collaborating with county and state officials to deal with a drug epidemic that has at times thrust him into the public spotlight.
Seele’s reelection announcement described the drug epidemic as something “that has plagued our area” and said he “has been instrumental in mass fatality planning and training.”
Seele has often been the one to publicly update overdose death figures, sending out quarterly announcements detailing the amount of people to die from overdoses over the latest three-month period.
“I thank the Citizens of Howard County for the trust they have put in me during my first term. It has been a great honor to serve. I ask for your support for second term. I promise to continue to do the job in a professional courteous manner,” said Seele, who also works as a chiropractic physician in Kokomo.
Seele, meanwhile, joins a cohort of officials who have jumped into this year’s election season. Candidates have until Feb. 7 to file with the Howard County clerk.
Others to announce they are running this year include: incumbent Democratic Circuit Court Judge Lynn Murray; incumbent Republican Superior Court 3 Judge Doug Tate; political newcomer and Republican Jessica Secrease for Howard County auditor; incumbent Republican Surveyor Dave Duncan; and incumbent Republican District 3 Commissioner Brad Bray.
Four Republicans have so far announced their candidacies for the Howard County council’s three at-large seats: incumbents Jeff Stout and Jim Papacek, current Auditor Martha Lake and Kokomo resident Daryl Maple.
Not seeking reelection is current Howard County Council member Stan Ortman, R-At large, who thanked voters in a recent statement distributed to local media.
“After prayer, deliberation and thought, I decided to not to seek reelection to the Howard County Council. I greatly appreciate the opportunity given to me to serve as councilman for twenty years,” he said.
“It has been an honor and privilege to serve you as a third generation councilman (my father and grandfather both served). Thank you again for your support and votes.”
