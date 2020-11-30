Karon Lancaster takes a photo of her nephew Makhai Reed on the steps in the foyer during the annual Christmas at the Seiberling on Saturday.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Olivia Wenisch and her 8-year-old son Gabriel Dyke admire the Grinch-themed Walnut Bedroom during the annual Christmas at the Seiberling on Saturday.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-year-old Quinn Hayes admires a stuffed animal dog on the third floor ballroom of the Seiberling Mansion during the annual Christmas at the Seiberling on Saturday.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Seiberling Mansion was lit for Christmas during the annual Christmas at the Seiberling on Saturday. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Santa Claus helps count down as the lights get turned on during the annual Christmas at the Seiberling on Saturday.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
A Kokomo Christmas custom unlike any other, the Seiberling Mansion was illuminated with thousands of lights as the annual tradition of Christmas tours kicked off.
After the 6 p.m. lighting ceremony the tours began but differed a bit from traditional years. According to Howard County Historical Society Board President Sharon Reed, the tours were restructured to be in groups of 10 this year to help keep distancing easy.
“It was just a lot of mental work to figure out what we need to do, if we can do it, to pull it off successfully,” she said.
Every 15 minutes bells were rung signaling it’s time to move up to the next floor. For those on the top floor, they would take a back staircase out of the mansion to avoid mingling with people on the first floor. Reed added the event wouldn’t have been able to succeed without the help of their sponsors.
Another big change this year was the addition of a virtual tour which can be viewed on the Howard County Historical Society’s Facebook page. Reed said this would allow people not in the area, those at higher risk of COVID-19 and those who couldn’t make it up stairs due to disability to still experience the full festivity of the mansion.
“I think we reach a larger community that way too, so that’s a blessing inside the other things that are going on right now,” she said.
Limited tickets are still available by visiting howardcountymuseum.org and clicking the events tab selecting the desired date. Tickets cost $5.
This year, the mansion’s 25 decorated rooms are centered around the theme “A Celebration of Santa around the World,” and it took about two weeks to fully decorate the mansion. Rooms themed around the Grinch, Santa’s workshop and the North Pole took center stage as eager groups of all ages filled the mansion.
Gabriel Dyke, 8, was thrilled by the Grinch room. He said his favorite part was the stuffed Grinch toy on the bed, and that he hopes he can have a Grinch bedroom in his new house.
On the first floor guests will find the butler’s pantry. This was volunteer Beth Martin’s second year being involved in the Seiberling’s Christmas magic. Taking inspiration from TV show “Downton Abbey,” Martin found time-accurate items for the room such as a toaster from 1927 by scouring garage and estate sales.
“I just love Christmas. I love the feeling the sharing and caring – it just gives me a happy feeling,” she said about participating this year “I just want to see peoples’ faces when they look around. I think this year, out of all the years, we need to be extremely grateful and sharing … and just be nice to each other.”
Martin also created a small office in the pantry for Santa complete with a phone and his own Christmas tree.
One of those smiling visitors was Olivia Wenisch who has been visiting the Seiberling at Christmas since she was a child. Not only did Wenisch get to ride over to the mansion in a carriage with Santa, but she also got to help with the countdown to lighting the mansion.
Wenisch noted she didn’t feel like the safety restrictions on group numbers lessened the experience, but in fact made it more of a one-on-one experience with the staff. She said that being able to still come to the mansion during the COVID-19 pandemic and do the tour “warms my heart and my spirits.”
“As soon as the lights came on, it was that feeling of Christmas that I think everybody gets,” she said. “It was amazing. I don’t even have words to explain it; this has been such an amazing experience.”
