State Sen. Jim Buck, R-Kokomo, plans on introducing a resolution calling for a convention of the states to adopt a constitutional amendment that would set the number of justices of the U.S. Supreme Court to nine.
Buck, in a press release, says he plans on introducing the resolution during next year's state legislative session.
"There have been recent threats at the federal level of packing the U.S. Supreme Court," Buck said in the release. "The highest court in the land should be fully equipped with nine justices, no matter the circumstances as it is a critical part of our country's checks and balances system.
"By amending the U.S. Constitution, we can ensure a political battle won't occur in Congress concerning the size of the Supreme Court every time there is an opening on the court."
The U.S. Constitution gives the power to Congress to decide how many justices serve on the U.S. Supreme Court, which was established in 1789. The number of justices on the court has ranged from as few as five to as many as 10, though it's been nine since 1869.
Under Article V of the U.S. Constitution, an amendment shall be proposed whenever two-thirds of both chambers of Congress deem it necessary, or when two-thirds of states call a convention for proposing amendments.
The Supreme Court is back in the news after the the Sept. 18 death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Her death has allowed President Donald Trump to nominate a more conservative judge in Judge Amy Coney Barrett to replace the liberal Ginsburg.
If Barrett were to be confirmed by the Republican-held U.S. Senate, it would give the conservatives on the court a 6-3 advantage.
While the Democrats are facing an uphill battle to stop a confirmation of Barrett given the GOP's Senate majority, the idea of adding more justices - also known as court packing - if Biden were to be elected president and the Democrats win a majority in both chambers of Congress has been floated by some Democrats.
Essentially, if the Democrats were to win both Congress and the presidency, they could vote to add more justices on the Supreme Court. Biden would then be able to nominate judges to fill the new seats and tilt the court back to a liberal majority.
Biden has, as recently as last year, said he is against the idea of court packing, though has sidestepped the issue since Ginsburg's death.
