Rachel Arens and Adysan Herron were heading to get lunch on Monday when they were stopped for a surprise.
They were handed candy bars and Amazon gift cards by Glenn Grundman, a Primrose Retirement Community Resident Ambassador, in celebration of Random Acts of Kindness Day. Six residents handed out 35 gift cards with cards and candy for the event at 11:30 a.m. Monday in the Kelley Student Center at Indiana University Kokomo.
“We were just walking through the school to get some lunch and this man stopped us,” Arens said. “I was really surprised. We weren’t expecting that at all.”
Arens is a freshman at IU Kokomo, majoring in criminal justice.
IU Kokomo junior nursing student Zane Smith was another one of the lucky few who received a gift card.
“I was heading to go study for a quiz later this afternoon and a gentleman came up to me and handed me this saying, ‘This is a random act of kindness,’” he said. “It was really rewarding, not because of them giving us something but because I got to connect with the resident. It was great spending some time talking to him.”
The man who approached Smith, Fred Pizarek, is an IU Kokomo alumnus, along with fellow resident ambassador, Jeanne Harland, Joni DeLon, Primrose sales director, said. The other resident ambassadors giving out treats were Sue Karickhoff, Betty Fields and Glenna Duncan.
“For Fred and Jeanne, coming to the school was just that much more meaningful, being graduates,” she said. “They remember what it was to be a student and overwhelmed with studies and everything. I think that made it really special, too.”
The resident ambassadors meet regularly to plan their activities. This is the second year the community has chosen to give gifts for Random Acts of Kindness Day.
“Our residents are incredibly passionate about giving back,” Primrose president, BJ Schaefbauer, said. “Many of them come from a generation where generosity is second nature. So, we’re happy to offer them a chance to continue sharing that.”
In fact, the residents were so excited to give their gifts, the event was done in a matter of minutes.
“I couldn’t hold them back,” DeLon said. “They love it. It makes them so happy to do something with giving, and it really is something they enjoy. It was definitely something they were all thrilled to take part in.”
For Arens, the act of kindness was more than a gift card.
“If you think about what that would mean to someone who was having a bad day, or just a little overwhelmed, that could make a huge impact,” she said. “For us, it was a really fun surprise. But overall, it’s a really amazing and kind thing that they did.”
