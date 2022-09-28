A settlement has been reached in a wrongful death lawsuit filed after two children died in a 2017 house fire on the city’s northside.
A settlement between Kelly Jones and JMC Investments LLC and Joey Kimbrough for an undisclosed amount was filed Aug. 22 and accepted by Howard County Superior Court I Judge William Menges on Sept. 9.
The settlement brings to an end a number of charges Jones levied against Kimbrough and his business, JMC Investments LLC, in a wrongful death lawsuit filed in December 2019.
In the lawsuit, Jones alleged Kimbrough was “negligent” and responsible for the deaths of Jones’ children Lexis Ann Jones, 12, and Mercedes Faith Jones, 10, who died on Christmas Eve 2017 as a result of a fire at the house, 908 N. Morrison St.
Kimbrough owned the house at the time and the Joneses were living there.
According to the court filing, Kimbrough’s insurance company offered Jones the “available policy limit,” which Jones subsequently accepted. The exact amount of the settlement was not disclosed.
In a statement, Jones’ attorney Jared Harts of Golitko & Daley said the settlement was for the “maximum amount recoverable.”
“No amount of money can ever make up for this family’s tragic loss of two children,” Harts said in a statement. “A case like this is important, because it reminds landlords that they are legally responsible for providing working smoke detectors in residential rental properties. We are glad that we were able to help this family during this incredibly difficult time and hope that by pursuing this case Howard County is a safer place for renters.”
A message left for Kimbrough seeking comment was not returned.
In her complaint, Jones alleged the house “had faulty electrical and/or no working smoke detectors” and that Kimbrough was “negligent” and “failed to take reasonable measures to properly warn and protect (the family) of and from the potential dangers posed by the electrical system and lack of smoke detectors.”
Kimbrough, in subsequent court filings, denied any responsibility for the fire and deaths. He also stated in a Kokomo Perspective article that the rent-to-own lease placed responsibility of maintenance into the lessees’ hands.
A Kokomo Fire Department investigation deemed the fire accidental, specifying that it started in the two-story home’s kitchen.
Evidence was identified, according to fire officials, “indicating a possible internal failure or area of resistive heating in an unknown electrical appliance energized by a duplex outlet in the kitchen.”
The KFD said the apparent malfunction “could not be ruled out as the ignition source.”
A media release from the department noted that no evidence of working, battery-operated smoke detectors was found by fire crews upon their arrival or during their operation at the residence.
Additionally, then-KFD Chief Nick Glover told the Perspective that an investigator, when looking at the fire’s origin, did not notice anything indicating that faulty wiring played a role in the tragedy.
