Kokomo's SHAK Makerspace announced Sunday it has canceled the rest of its March events, including open houses and membership meetings.
The makerspace is located at 210 W. Monroe St. and offers a fiber lab, woodshop, and basket weaving and 3-D printing labs. For a monthly fee, members can connect with others and tap into their skill sets, access specialized equipment and work on projects that require a large space. There also is welding equipment.
The Makerspace's board of directors needs volunteers to disinfect the facility over the next few days, and create a regular disinfectant schedule and cleaning checklist for members.
