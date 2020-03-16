KT Breaking News Logo

Kokomo's SHAK Makerspace announced Sunday it has canceled the rest of its March events, including open houses and membership meetings.

The makerspace is located at 210 W. Monroe St. and offers a fiber lab, woodshop, and basket weaving and 3-D printing labs. For a monthly fee, members can connect with others and tap into their skill sets, access specialized equipment and work on projects that require a large space. There also is welding equipment.

The Makerspace's board of directors needs volunteers to disinfect the facility over the next few days, and create a regular disinfectant schedule and cleaning checklist for members.

