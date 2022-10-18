Anne Shaw will be the new executive director of the Howard County Historical Society come next month, the organization announced Monday.
Shaw was chosen by the Historical Society's board of trustees based on her "educational, professional, and volunteer credentials," according to a press release. The board began looking for a new director after its most recent director, Catherine Hughes, announced in July she was leaving to take a job in New York City.
Shaw comes to the Historical Society from civil engineer services firm Clark Dietz Inc., where she served as a principal investigator. Shaw also operates the popular Instagram profile account "anne_archie" where she posts pictures she has taken of historical architecture.
Shaw starts the new position Nov. 1.
“We are very excited to be welcoming Anne into the position of executive director,” said HCHS board president Linda Ferries. “We look forward to working with her to move the HCHS forward in our mission of ‘collecting, preserving and sharing the diverse history of all peoples of Howard County.’"
Shaw has been involved with the historical society as a volunteer since she and her family moved to Kokomo five years ago, including service on the HCHS Board of Trustees from 2019 to 2021. As a volunteer, Shaw has helped to create the Hall of Legends videos for the past two years and helped write the successful grant that funded $50,000 of the cost for restoring the Seiberling porte cochere.
Appointed by Gov. Eric Holcomb in 2019, Shaw serves as a member of the Indiana State Historic Preservation Review Board. She is president of the Kokomo Historic Preservation Review Board, has served on the Board of Directors of the Indiana Archaeology Council since 2013 and was secretary of the General Lew Wallace Study and Museum Board of Trustees in Crawfordsville from 2013 to 2018. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in archaeology from the University of Indianapolis in 2003 and a master's degree in historic preservation (cum laude) from the University of Kentucky in 2008.
For over 20 years, Shaw has worked for several firms as a principal investigator in architectural history and archaeology, responsible for project management, project proposals, budgeting, client interaction, fieldwork, and marketing, according to the news release. She has taught historical archaeology in an undergraduate/graduate crossover class at University of Indianapolis and led recruitment, programming, event planning, membership and finances for the Crawfordsville/Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce from 2015 to 2017.
“I am humbled and excited to be chosen as executive director of the historical society,” Shaw said in the release. “Following in the footsteps of amazing previous directors is a privilege and I am looking forward to guiding the organization forward as we continue working to tell Howard County’s diverse history.”
Shaw resides with her husband and their family of four children in the historic Old Silk Stocking neighborhood.
